This Weekend: A Night Farmers Market and a Pop-Up Brunch

You may have flirted with the Dallas Farmers Market — eyeing the fresh honeycomb, giving the Texas tomatoes a gentle squeeze — but have you ever gotten to really know the Dallas Farmers Market? For instance, did you know that every Saturday this month, you can rub elbows with local chefs and farmers as part of the DFM Regional Wholesale Night Market? Enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee as you shop great produce at reduced prices. Bring some green so you can bring home some greens — this event is cash only.

What it be: Regional Wholesale Night Market

When it do: 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 6

Where dat is: 920 S. Harwood St.

*****

The silkie, the Brahma and the leghorn. No, those aren't types of medieval German undergarments; they're chicken breeds. All you folks who have an interest in chickens (beyond the level of interest that compels you through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru), head to White Rock Farmers Market to learn all about our fine, feathered friends. Urban Chicken Inc. will be there with backyard chickens, and a chicken coop will be raffled on site.

What it be: Good Local Markets Chicken Day

When it do: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 7

Where dat is: 9150 Garland Road

*****

If you've never paid a visit to the Grand Prairie Farmers Market before, this may be the weekend to do so. This weekend will see not only the usual variety of fresh produce, meats and the like, but also a competition of the sweetest variety. The third annual Charity Ice Cream Challenge will feature local charities and organizations as they put their homemade ice cream recipes to the test. Tasting tickets will be available on the day of the contest for a nominal fee.

What it be: Ice Cream Challenge

When it do: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7

Where dat is: 120 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

*****

Head over to Shoals Sound & Service in Deep Ellum for a pop-up Sunday brunch. Devan Cunningham from Phoenix's the Good Food Table is the person behind the menu and the grill. Try Cunningham's "Daddy Will" breakfast sandwich, with griddled bologna, Conecuh sausage, fried egg and American cheese, or the hot chicken served in a butter pecan waffle cone. These and other brunch dishes will be available beginning at 11 a.m.; live music will begin at 3 p.m.

What it be: Pop-Up Brunch Featuring the Good Food Table

When it do: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 8

Where dat is: 2614 Elm St., Suite 110

*****

The Dallas Farmers Market continues its summer garden-to-table cooking series by taking a look at picnic prep. Registered dietitians Emily Weeks and Dixya Bhattarai will lead the class in the preparation of small picnic plates such as tartines, potato salad and antipasto skewers. Tickets are $65. Then again, this event is priceless when you consider all of the Instagram posts this one class could facilitate. Just picture it: green grass, a blue and white checkered picnic blanket and a picture-perfect array of tartines.

That's right, you're one class away from #crushingsummerinawaythatcanbevalidatedbyothers.

What it be: Gather: Summer Garden Picnic

When it do: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 8

Where dat is: 8625 Garland Road