Dallas Gets Yet Another 'Pan-Asian' Restaurant With Imoto, Opening Next Month in Victory Park

The Asian-fusion boom in Dallas has yet to bust, and this week another new restaurant has thrown its hat in the pan-Asian ring: Tracy and Kent Rathbun's Imoto, "an upscale dining experience serving favorites from various Asian cultures in a contemporary style, with sharable plates and a traditional sushi bar," opening June 7 in Victory Park.

Much like the glut of pan-Asian restaurants that came in the months preceding Imoto's opening, this new restaurant throws several Asian culinary traditions into one space while also committing to "a flare for the nightlife with a spacious lounge, weekend DJ and an extensive cocktail menu," according to a press release.

Both sushi and Thailand — wildly differing concepts — are touted in the press release, and the name Imoto is described as "the Japanese word for 'little sister.'" Other notable phrases from the release: "fun," "sexy," "new," "upscale," "cool" and "exotic." The restaurant is part of an overhaul of Victory Park's food offerings, which will include a wine bar called Burgundy Swine, a restaurant by This & That Concepts (High Fives, The Standard Pour), a bar by Brooke Humphries (Barcadia, Beauty Bar, Pints & Quarts) and "a 24,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment concept in Victory Plaza by Humphries and Elias Pope’s 8020 Hospitality" (HG Sply Co.).