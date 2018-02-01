Uchi Kills Top Knot and Opens Uchiba, an Uchi-Lite Cocktail, Sushi and Yakitori Bar

Top Knot — the casual little sister above upscale sushi restaurant Uchi — never quite hit with Dallas crowds. Its monthly Uncommon Ramen series flooded the restaurant with diners looking to eat noodles from big-name chefs such as Stephan Pyles and Franklin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin, but the restaurant never seemed to nail an identity quite as strongly as Hai Hospitality's other Uchi offshoots, including Uchiko in Austin. Top Knot and Uchi just didn't seem to mesh in the way Hai had hoped they would.

So Hai opted to nix Top Knot, closing it a few weeks ago and reopening the spot Wednesday as Uchiba, a cocktail bar featuring "specialty cocktails focusing on familiar spirits with an Asian flair that are inspired by owner and executive chef Tyson Cole’s recent travels to Japan," according to a press release. Gone is the stunning, brightly colored artwork splashed across the walls; Uchiba's tone is more muted and quiet, a reflection of the more referent Uchi downstairs.

You'll still find a few popular dishes from Top Knot — tiger cry bao ($7.50), yucca chips with edamame hummus ($9) — but now, you'll also find popular small bites from Uchi, such as the machi cure, a smoked yellowtail snack with marcona almonds ($18); super-straightforward and familiar sushi rolls that Americans love to eat by the boatload; and skewered meats from a yakitori grill.