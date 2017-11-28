Ever Wonder How Bisous Bisous Makes Those Colorful Croissants?

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, Uptown's French-style bakery and sweet treat shop, specializes in some delicate, time-intensive desserts, including its popular macarons. On a recent visit, we watched the process behind the new bicolor pistachio croissants, which come stuffed with a touch of pistachio cream.
This video will make you want to sit in front of Bisous Bisous at a little table eating croissants and sipping espresso while you watch the world go by. Trust us: These $4 pistachio-packed baked goods are well worth the calories.
Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave.
