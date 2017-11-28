 


It takes some serious stretching to make these bicolor croissants.EXPAND
It takes some serious stretching to make these bicolor croissants.
Kathy Tran

Ever Wonder How Bisous Bisous Makes Those Colorful Croissants?

Beth Rankin | November 28, 2017 | 4:00am
Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, Uptown's French-style bakery and sweet treat shop, specializes in some delicate, time-intensive desserts, including its popular macarons. On a recent visit, we watched the process behind the new bicolor pistachio croissants, which come stuffed with a touch of pistachio cream.

This video will make you want to sit in front of Bisous Bisous at a little table eating croissants and sipping espresso while you watch the world go by. Trust us: These $4 pistachio-packed baked goods are well worth the calories.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

