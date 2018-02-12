From Sun-Dried Tomato Basil to Key Lime, Wow Serves More than 120 Kinds of Doughnuts

Wow Donuts and Drips in Plano was two years in the making. Opened in December near the Shops at Willow Bend, this is not your typical doughnut place. General manager David Sim put a lot of research into the concept.

“Coffee shops are where people hang out — it’s a culture," he says. "We didn’t want a grab-and-go shop. Everything is made to order, made from scratch."

At Wow, the doughnuts are works of art. Nutella Kit Kat, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, raspberry lychee, Elvis (peanut butter, banana and bacon), Key lime mousse, sun-dried tomato basil, cinco leches, and s’mores are just some of the more than 120 types of doughnuts Wow serves. Flavors are continually rotating, and Wow takes inspiration from its customers. Fill out a form online to submit a flavor idea.