5 best places to get sexier in Dallas

Does this make you hungry or horny or both? Get into your best sex years with these Dallas classes.

It’s getting hotter. Pools are opening again. Megan Thee Stallion is single with a new album on the way. If ever there’s been a time to work your glutes, pelvic floor, and cardiovascular health, it’s now. Summer is naturally the time everyone gets a little less buttoned up, and you might as well make sure what’s under the buttons gets a good workout.

Dallas is full of freaks; it’s well cataloged, and that seeps into the health and wellness space in every capacity. So whether you decide to strengthen your pelvic floor with a licensed gynecologist, work on your bounce technique at a pole class, or sharpen your foreplay techniques, the season of sex is upon us.

Here are some of the best ways to get a little sexier this year.

The Stoehr Center 4500 Hillcrest Road, Ste. 115, Frisco

If having sex can feel painful for you, Dr. Angela Stoher wants to teach you the techniques that can make the experience more pleasurable. Stoehr works closely with women experiencing pelvic pain. With a branch business called Swinging Safe, she teaches couples how to navigate ethical non-monogamy and kink exploration. Stoehr’s webpages have educational videos about all the different ways to spice up your sex life and work one-on-one with patients in a medical facility.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Velvet Box Various Locations

The Velvet Box is a locally owned sex shop chain that offers sexual education and classes. The classes, which usually center on women-provided oral pleasure to men, offer women-only classes in a safe environment. The classes, which sell out, are two hours and offer a full rundown of what to do and what not to do during foreplay.

House of Embodiment 3406 Main St.

Learn to swing around a pole at the “hoeasis,” as they call it. These inclusive pole classes are all about feeling hot for yourself, though potential partners surely reap the benefits of your work. The group fitness classes suit every skill level, but be warned: pole is not easy, and you’ll leave with very sore arms.