Callaway CEO apologizes after ‘misogynistic’ ad with Frisco’s Good Good Golf

North Texas is a golf mecca. But we prefer when our golf news is about a local winning a global tournament.

Callaway, a golf brand valued at nearly $3 billion, has issued a public apology for a controversial advert created in collaboration with the Frisco-based sports content creation company Good Good Golf. The video in question features a woman aggressively shoved to the ground within the first 10 seconds.

“As we deal with the consequences of our mistake and complete our investigations, I want to make it clear that we sincerely apologize for the video,” Callaway CEO Chip Brewer said in a statement posted to the brand’s official social media pages. “The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values. To be clear: We are unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence, or threatening behavior of any kind.”

In the advertisement, originally posted Aug. 20, a new driver from Callaway apparently possesses its user, pushing them to frenzied violence. In the video, a woman approaching the clubs is charged at before she can touch them, falling onto her back on the green.

“Do not touch my new driver,” says the man who shoved her, as he leans over her.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The clubs make another character in the short ad violent, pushing another member of the group. The ad ends with the entire group swinging. Immediately, the video raised red flags, with many commenters across several platforms saying the video has “misogynistic undertones,” alleging the advertisement glamorizes violence.

The negative attention has been so large that Callaway’s CEO released a formal apology on social media.

“Last week, Good Good and Callaway posted a video to promote a co-branded driver. While the video was produced by Good Good, it was approved by Callaway prior to posting,” Brewer said in the statement. “That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made, and we are taking the matter very seriously.”

The video was promptly removed on Aug. 22. Good Good posted their own apology, but critics still question how the video concept was approved at all.

Our statement on the recent driver ad that we decided to remove: pic.twitter.com/oFxO3eFZV1 — Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) August 22, 2026

“They so don’t get the point,” Nicole Rae, the senior director of social media for golf brand Pro-Shop, wrote on X. “They didn’t just create an ad that makes golf non-inclusive to women, but it endorses violence against women in the scariest and most threatening way. This is a horrible look for them and for Callaway. Wildly disappointing.”

Good Good began as a YouTube channel before becoming a golf brand. The channel currently has more than 2 million followers, and carries a line of golf goods. In 2025, the company received $45 million in funding, with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions serving as one of the majority investors. The brand remains headquartered in Frisco and is slated to be the title sponsor of a November PGA tournament in Austin.