If You Do One Thing This Week, See Cirque Du Soleil’s Mesmerizing Big Top Show Echo

A vertical ballet performance is one of the main performances in, Cirque du Soleil's first show to come to Dallas in nearly six year.

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After more than six years, Cirque du Soleil has finally pitched its iconic Big Top in North Texas. In Grand Prairie’s Lone Star Park, the massive, signature blue-and-white, swirled peaks of the tent instantly signal that the circus is back in town. But Echo is not your standard clown-and-trapeze affair. This production casts a wide, highly artistic net, pulling audiences into a mesmerizing space where Alice in Wonderland meets Where the Wild Things Are, filtered through a futuristic, cubist lens.

For those ready to tumble down the rabbit hole, Echo offers an intoxicating blend of jaw-dropping acrobatics and avant-garde theater that demands to be seen.

A Story Woven in Shadows and Shapes

Echo explores the delicate balance between humans and the animal kingdom, charting a story of evolution, connection and creation. The narrative is loose and abstract, guided by a female protagonist who leads the crowd through a landscape of animalistic oddities.

The undisputed centerpiece of the stage is a colossal, rotating cube. Functioning as both a canvas and an acrobatic apparatus, the cube comes alive with breathtaking projections. At times, it serves as the literal launchpad for characters soaring through the air; at other times, a hollowed version creates a pedestal for performers to bend almost to the point of breaking.

A performer in a lizard-like costume is the show’s bone-breaking act, a specific style of contortion that uses controlled joint dislocation. Preston Barta

As the show progresses, the line between illusion and reality blurs entirely. Acrobats dangle from ropes, executing flips against the spinning cube in a sequence that feels plucked straight from the shifting dreamscapes of the imagination.

Defying Gravity and Anatomy

Related Cirque du Soleil Brings the Big Top Back to Dallas for the First Time in Years

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While the production design gives you plenty to ponder, the physical feats leave you breathless. The human body is pushed to limits that simply do not seem possible. In one heart-stopping sequence, an acrobatic duo flips through the air with the effortless grace of children tossing stuffed animals. You will find yourself wincing in sympathetic pain as performers are launched and caught at superhuman speeds, only to marvel at their pinpoint precision.

The thrills continue to escalate. Performers build towering, triple-decker human pyramids, leaping from one set of shoulders to another. Jugglers manipulate seven or eight spheres with a mastery of physics that defies logic. Joints are dislocated as contortionists twist themselves into pretzel shapes. Women fly through the air a story above the stage, hoisted only by their hair.

Every stunt is woven seamlessly into the show’s artistic tapestry. Even when performers hold up a human pyramid, and you catch the slight, trembling strain in their hands, it only grounds the magic in reality. It is a stark reminder of the intense dedication and sheer physical power required to pull off such a spectacle.

The Sound and Spirit of the Wild

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Rather than relying on canned backing tracks, Echo thrives on a soaring live score, and it’s the only show in the company’s repertoire that features instrumentalists. The vocalists and musicians blend into the eccentric world, adorned in dark, animalistic headpieces—complete with ram horns and bird features. The music swells with epic grandeur, while the vocals feature haunting melodies that elevate the emotion of every scene.

To break up the tension of the high-flying stunts, two silent-era-style comedians act as the show’s chaotic connective tissue. These brilliant clowns, reliant on improv skills, command the room with masterful physical comedy, rarely uttering a word beyond a squeak. The two open the show, venturing into the seating area, playfully mocking unsuspecting guests. Later, they return to the stage to balance a staggering tower of 20-plus boxes that nearly kisses the ceiling, sprinting around the stage in a display of organic, edge-of-your-seat unpredictability.

A towering red marionette holds the heroine in its hand, blending surrealism with Cirque du Soleil’s signature magic. Preston Barta

Perhaps the most awe-inspiring visual arrives when the comedians transform into a massive, multi-story mechanical giant. Evoking the surrealism of Salvador Dali, this towering puppet is operated from within. The heroine literally flips from one enormous hand to the next, cementing the show’s reputation for relentless imagination.

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Planning Your Visit to the Big Top

If you are heading out to Lone Star Park to catch the magic, and you should, here is what you need to know. The show runs for a solid two hours, split by a 25-minute intermission. Parking at the venue is $25, and there aren’t many nearby alternatives. While you can keep your phone out (flash off), the best advice is to put the screen away. Capturing a grainy video means missing the intricate, multi-layered details happening live right in front of you.

A mirrored feline performer strikes a pose in front of the iconic blue-and-white Big Top, inviting audiences into a trippy world pre-show. Preston Barta

Echo will remain under the Big Top at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie until May 3, before the circus packs their trailers and heads to the next city. Tickets are $69 and available directly through the Cirque du Soleil website. But for the next two days, tickets purchased under the “deal” tab are $49, and tickets for children ages 2-12 are always $25.

If you want an experience that puts every penny of its production budget right onto the stage, Echo delivers. It is a consistently thrilling, beautifully bizarre journey that proves exactly why Dallas has missed Cirque du Soleil.