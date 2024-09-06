How To Celebrate Pride in Dallas This September

This month, a slew of Pride events (many hailing from the volunteer organization Pride in Dallas and all unassociated with June's Dallas Pride festivities) will occur in locations such as Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn. These celebrations will culminate in the third Annual Pride in Dallas Parade on Cedar Springs, scheduled for Sept. 15 .
Arguably, the most crucial thing about these shindigs is their timing for autumn. The hope is that the event will be filled with celebration and passion, but not by sweltering heat. All you DFW queers who gaze longingly at summertime Pride celebrations but have no desire to get sunburnt are in luck. These indoor and outdoor mid-September events mean the suffocating weather is gone, but not the bonding, community and history informing classic Pride events.
The Best September Pride Events in Dallas
Sept. 6 – Oct. 7
Queer Justice Opening
5750 Cedar Springs Road
A month-long exhibition titled Queer Justice: 50 Years of Lambda Legal and LGBTQ+ Rights will kick off its run on Sept. 6. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the Resource Center in Dallas, this exhibition examines queer advocacy throughout various eras of history. This includes the present day, as queer civil rights are still under attack. This exhibition is a great reminder of a core principle: Pride is not just about celebrations or corporations selling rainbow-themed merch. It’s first and foremost about taking active intersectional action, the kind that defined the legacies of queer trailblazers such as Marsha P. Johnson. Queer Justice runs until October, but what better time to soak in the long history of queer advocacy than during other September Pride celebrations?
SapphiQ Circus7–11 p.m., Sept. 11
3014 Throckmorton St.
Described as "a Pride Celebration & Resource Fair," this year's edition of SapphiQ at the famous Sue Ellen's bar in Oak Lawn will use circus trappings for pro-queer fun and entertainment. This bash will channel the past for some fun in the here and now. As the EventBrite description for SapphiQ Circus puts it, "The circus was a way for people at the margins to create their own sense of community. SapphiQ Circus is an ode to that sense of community." The event will have complimentary food, and circus vibes will be further hammered home with tarot reading and yet-to-be-announced musical performers. As a wise Green Goblin once sang, "A freak like me needs company." Grab your own band of merry freaks and head over to the big top that is Sue Ellen’s on Sept. 11.
7 p.m. – Midnight, Sept. 12
Texas Trans Pride
3014 Throckmorton St.
Sue Ellen's won't be hosting only circus-themed celebrations over this pivotal week. This lesbian bar landmark will also present the second-ever Texas Trans Pride gathering. This celebration of the trans community is a free event, a can't-miss hullaballoo featuring a star-studded roster of entertainers, including hosting duties handled by Krista V. King and performances by the likes of Lorelei K, Noelle Synclair, Logan Liquer, Jasmine Kennedie and more.
7–11 p.m., Sept. 13
Down to Float: Neon Cowboy
1315 Beaumont St.
Most will have packed away their swim trunks and sunblock by mid-September. But the queer community knows how to keep the party going. Impulse Group Dallas is having a big pool celebration. On Friday, Sept. 13, Down to Float: Neon Cowboy will descend on Lee Harvey's Dive In. It's a poolside extravaganza with a dress code encouraging attendees to don neon swim attire. Live music and performances from folks like LaLa Ri and Kameron Ross (among others) will bring extra excitement to the proceedings. This one's a ritzier, more expensive outing for sociable queers, thanks to a general admission pricing of $20. If you've got the cash and an urge to swim in mid-September, though, Down to Float: Neon Cowboy could give you one last burst of aquatic summertime hijinks.
3–9 p.m., Sept. 14
Texas Latinx Pride Event
3505 Maple Ave.
In Reverchon Park, the Texas Latinx Pride Fest will celebrate an important corner of the DFW queer community. The Fest promises "entertainment, a market of 70+ vendors, food and more." It sounds like just the perfect destination to properly kick off a Pride-ful DFW weekend. It's free to attend but you must register in advance online.
Glittering Hope7–9 p.m., Sept. 14
3911 Cedar Springs Road
As Queer Justice puts it, Pride isn't just about glittery outfits and loud music. First and foremost, it's about activism and queers looking out for one another. The Glittering Hope event at The Rose Room looks to crystallize that truth. Glittering Hope presents various unforgettable drag performers and raffle prizes, all raising money for the Dallas Hope Charities. This organization assists LGBTQIA+ youth, a mission needed now more than ever given all the state-based legislation targeting queer youth. Outstanding drag routines and helping queer youth is always a welcome combo, especially during a week of Pride events.
Third Annual Pride in Dallas ParadeNoon – 6 p.m., Sept. 15
Cedars Spring Road
The grand event for this week of festivities, without question, is the Third Annual Pride in Dallas Parade on Cedar Springs. On Sunday, Sept. 15, the two-hour long parade begins at 2 p.m. Lots of glamorous festivities and spectacle are bound to happen at this event, and pro-queer sentiments won't wind down once the last parade float has trotted by. Afterward, various celebrations will take place all across Cedar Springs. The parade is free to attend and is open to (queer folks, allies, people who like confetti). It's free to attend, but you can still donate to the event.
Love Loud PartyTime TBD, Sept. 15
3911 Cedar Springs Road
Still got energy to spare after the parade? The S4 club has an event for you. The 2024 edition of the Love Loud Party, brought to life by local charities BearDance and Purple Foundation, will occur the evening after the big Dallas in Pride parade. As if the presence of countless boisterous post-parade gays wasn’t enough to entice you to S4, DJs and drag performers will also be attending. It’s the perfect way to cap off a day of queer celebrations.