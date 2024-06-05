10 Events to Celebrate Pride This June in DFW

If it's more parades you seek, though, North Texas is flying the rainbow flag high all of June.
Celebrate inclusivity and the queer activists who came before us at these 10 Pride events. Thankfully, there is a whole lot of something for all folks looking to celebrate.
June 8Arlington Pride
6–11 p.m., June 8
100 W. Abram St., Arlington
Didn’t get enough celebrating at the Pride Dallas? Pop over to Arlington for another banger celebration.
The Pride Arlington crew has lined up a top-notch set list including Betty Who, Kameron Ross, comedy-country singer Dixon Dallas and Drag Race queens Alyssa Edwards and Jujubee. Show up and show out for a Pride night you won’t forget. General admission is free but donations are accepted.
Pride in Bloom
June 8–9
8525 Garland Road
There is never really a good excuse to skip the Dallas Arboretum. With its immaculately maintained flora and curated events, what more could you ask for? Well, enter Pride in Bloom. On June 8–9, the arboretum celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community with live music, a vendor market and chef demonstrations. Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your Pride in subtle style. Tickets start at $16, so pick your arrival time and bask in beautifully manicured art (and hands, honey).
June 14FemmeFest
June 14–15
411 E. Sycamore St., Denton
Celebrating all things femme without the use of corporate sponsors, FemmeFest ’24 is a two-day fundraiser centering on queer arts and entertainment, specifically drag, burlesque and live music from the queer community. Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios is hosting two competition showcases that will round out the nights, including an all-drag king competition. Tickets start at $12 and are free for Indigenous peoples. The goal is to raise $10,000 for out-of-state abortion access for Texans and bailout support for Dentonites in need. Support your local community at this Pride Month event.
June 15FC Dallas Pride Night
7:30 p.m., June 15
9200 World Cup Way, Frisco
"Y’all means all" is the theme of the night at Toyota Stadium, as FC Dallas takes on St. Louis. Support our local soccer stars as they honor the LGBTQIA+ community. Tickets start at $21, and you can purchase the Pride-themed jersey while you’re there.
June 21Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party 2024
6 p.m. – midnight, June 21
Dallas Arts District
This free event is the biggest Pride event in downtown Dallas. Showcasing art of the queer community, this celebration offers tours, performances, films, artists, gourmet food trucks, drag shows and other activities until midnight. Celebrate Pride with a focus on the arts and music and take part in the community mural to forever record this moment.
June 22Strut Dallas Pride
8 p.m. – 2 a.m., June 22
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
A classic Pride month party, this celebration at the Virgin Hotel at The Manor and The Pool Club features DJs, drag artists and burlesque performers to blow your mind. This queer dance and performance party is all about creating an inclusive, safe place for LGBTQIA+ people and allies. This show benefits Texas Latino Pride and Legacy Dallas. The 21+ event is headlined by the stunning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada, Brook Lynn Hytes. Tickets start at $25.
Legacy’s Pride Variety Show
6–9 p.m., June 22
3911 Cedar Springs Road
This is more than just a drag show. Featuring a showcase of queer talent from across the spectrum, including dancers, comedians, singers, and some drag, this show at The Rose Room, presents a little bit of everything and is put on by Legacy Cares, which provides affordable mental health and medical services to people living with HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $40–$75. The show starts at 7 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early to snag a drink and a good seat.
June 24Big Pride in Lil’ D
7–11:30 p.m., June 24
411 E. Sycamore St., Denton
No pride is complete without a trip to Denton. PRIDENTON at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios is putting on a dance party to celebrate the community, with performances from No Good Babies, Mutha Falcon, Dezi 5 and DJ Ursa Minor. (Bring dollar bills to tip go-go dancers all night long!) Donations are requested at the door, with the proceeds going to fund a LGBTQIA+ community center in Denton. This event is 18+.
June 28
Pride of Frankenstein 2024
8 p.m. – 2 a.m., June 28
314 E. Hickory St., No. 121, Denton
If you're looking to celebrate Pride off the beaten path and The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of your favorite movies, then there is a Pride event for you — perfectly dark and spooky. Pride of Frankenstein presents dark dubstep, goth, industrial and dark wave music all night long. There is also a full bar, and local artists will be selling paintings, posters and jewelry. Tickets are $7, a relative bargain for the Halloween-obsessed gays, theys and everyone in between.
Stonewall Pride
June 28
2720 Elm St.
This 18+ event at Club Dada in Deep Ellum features drag queens we know and love from around town, including MayMay Graves, Salem Moon and Barbie Davenport DuPree. It will also have live music all night by Dezi 5, Smothered, Victoria XO and Zeke Forever. Celebrate your pride in Deep Ellum, and never forget the first Pride was a riot. Tickets start at $20