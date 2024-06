The Best Looks From Dallas Pride 2024

The Best Looks and Moments From This Year’s Dallas Pride in Fair Park

click to enlarge The modern iteration of the Pride flag includes colors to represent the trans community, as well as black and brown stripes to honor queer people of color. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Onlookers beat the heat during a swampy Sunday at Fair Park. The sign says it all. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge It’s the Target lady, get it? Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Save a horse, ride, uh, a horse. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Yasssss. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Serving this much face in 90-degree weather at 3 p.m. is not an easy feat, so kudos to Queen Rose Gold Blunt. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge 7-Eleven is punk rock. Don't get us started on Buc-ee's. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge If scooters could be queer, this one would be an icon. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge More yes. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Nails? Check. Hair? Check. Roller Skates? Check. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Move over, Halle Bailey. Mulan Alexander is serving fish-out-of-water realness. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Honorary Grand Marshal Billy Porter looks comfortable in a flowy outfit. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge District 14 City Council Member Paul Ridley gives us accepting dad vibes. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Never forget the original Pride was a riot against police brutality. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge We love a bear in feathers. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Luke, I am your zaddy. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Show this to your straight friend who incorrectly uses the term “twink.” Charles Farmer

click to enlarge This is what vegans look like to carnivores. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Were you really at Pride if you didn’t see a muscular guy in skimpy briefs? Charles Farmer

In case you hadn’t noticed the wave of rainbows that have covered your feed lately, June is Pride month. Prepare yourself for a month of events and celebrations, all in honor of the queer struggle and to honor the LGBTQ+ folks who paved the way. On Saturday in Dallas, the iconic Billy Porter commanded the party by acting as Dallas Pride's honorary grand marshal.The highlight of the entire month is no doubt the parade, or in Dallas’ case, parades. These events bring the community together, with creative floats from queer-friendly businesses, local groups and (debatably) socially conscious corporations. This celebration gives queer people a safe space to kiki, network and wear the tiniest shorts they can find in their closet. We compiled a list of our favorite looks and moments at Dallas Pride.