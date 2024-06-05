 Dallas Pride Parade's Best Photos | Dallas Observer
The Best Looks From Dallas Pride 2024

The Dallas Pride parade was expectedly colorful and full of costumes. Here are our favorite moments.
June 5, 2024
Honorary Grand Marshal Billy Porter speaks to a group of children before the parade at Fair Park.
Honorary Grand Marshal Billy Porter speaks to a group of children before the parade at Fair Park. Charles Farmer

In case you hadn’t noticed the wave of rainbows that have covered your feed lately, June is Pride month. Prepare yourself for a month of events and celebrations, all in honor of the queer struggle and to honor the LGBTQ+ folks who paved the way. On Saturday in Dallas, the iconic Billy Porter commanded the party by acting as Dallas Pride's honorary grand marshal.

The highlight of the entire month is no doubt the parade, or in Dallas’ case, parades. These events bring the community together, with creative floats from queer-friendly businesses, local groups and (debatably) socially conscious corporations. This celebration gives queer people a safe space to kiki, network and wear the tiniest shorts they can find in their closet. We compiled a list of our favorite looks and moments at Dallas Pride.


The Best Looks and Moments From This Year’s Dallas Pride in Fair Park

The modern iteration of the Pride flag includes colors to represent the trans community, as well as black and brown stripes to honor queer people of color.
Charles Farmer
Onlookers beat the heat during a swampy Sunday at Fair Park. The sign says it all.
Charles Farmer
It’s the Target lady, get it?
Charles Farmer
Save a horse, ride, uh, a horse.
Charles Farmer
Yasssss.
Charles Farmer
Serving this much face in 90-degree weather at 3 p.m. is not an easy feat, so kudos to Queen Rose Gold Blunt.
Charles Farmer
7-Eleven is punk rock. Don't get us started on Buc-ee's.
Charles Farmer
If scooters could be queer, this one would be an icon.
Charles Farmer
More yes.
Charles Farmer
Nails? Check. Hair? Check. Roller Skates? Check.
Charles Farmer
Move over, Halle Bailey. Mulan Alexander is serving fish-out-of-water realness.
Charles Farmer
Honorary Grand Marshal Billy Porter looks comfortable in a flowy outfit.
Charles Farmer
District 14 City Council Member Paul Ridley gives us accepting dad vibes.
Charles Farmer
Never forget the original Pride was a riot against police brutality.
Charles Farmer
We love a bear in feathers.
Charles Farmer
Luke, I am your zaddy.
Charles Farmer
Show this to your straight friend who incorrectly uses the term “twink.”
Charles Farmer
This is what vegans look like to carnivores.
Charles Farmer
Were you really at Pride if you didn’t see a muscular guy in skimpy briefs?
Charles Farmer
