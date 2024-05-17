Billy Porter Brings His Indomitable Style to This Year’s Dallas Pride

Two Tonys. An Emmy. A Grammy. Actor and singer Billy Porter’s awards shelf might get a little crowded. And now he’s adding another accolade to that long list, even though there isn’t a trophy attached: the role of first-ever grand marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade.
The family-friendly annual event, which moved from its longtime location on Cedar Springs to Fair Park in 2019, is known for drawing more than 15,000 celebrants of all ages to enjoy musical and dance performances on indoor and outdoor stages. Because our Pride is so inclusive (there’s even a Family Pride Zone with bounce houses), one would surmise that the organization needs a marshal who possesses a universal appeal, which is why Porter is the perfect choice.
The singer, actor and industry trailblazer is known for everything from his red carpet-stopping couture gowns to his work as the Ballroom MC Pray Tell on Ryan Murphy’s Pose, giving him a universal appeal that goes beyond his initial musical theater fame. With the lead role in an untitled biopic about famous writer James Baldwin in pre-production, that notoriety is sure to grow.
This year’s Pride theme is “Unity in the Community,” which perfectly aligns with Porter’s oeuvre. The singer and actor, who brought his “The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One” to the Winspear just over a year ago, is poised to take home yet another Tony — the Isabelle Stevenson Award — recognizing his dedication as an activist in the community, including his work for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
“He symbolized the spirit of unity, pride, and resilience in the LGBTQ+ community, and will undoubtedly electrify audiences with his spirit and sparkle," said Sherrell Cross, the event’s executive director of the choice.
The Dallas Pride Music Festival kicks the weekend off Saturday with headliners CeCe Peniston, Loren Allred, Ha Sizzle and other singers, drag performers and entertainers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at DallasPride.org; admission on Sunday is free.
And Porter’s participation on the closing day is sure to make this mile-long, 150-float “rainbow feast for the eyes” (hopefully) a delight for the ears as well.
“Unity in the Community" will take place 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, June 1, and 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2.