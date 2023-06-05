Dallas Kicked Off Pride This Weekend With the Coolest, Raunchiest and Wildest Parties

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "12047914",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "6"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "12047910",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},
{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12047911",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12047911",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Between the drag bills in the Legislature
, book bans
and Bud Light
and Target boycotts, it's been a big year for bigotry. But Dallas has come out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Double Wide and other venues. Want in on the action? Check out this link to find out where the party is continuing this month.
click to enlarge
Dallas kicked off its celebration of Pride Month with a festival and parade June 3 in Fair Park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Fair Park was the scene of Dallas' Pride Month kickoff.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Rainbows were the theme at the Dallas Price celebration in Fair Park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Despite what you might have heard from politicians on the right, families also celebrate Pride Month.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Another proud Pride Month supporter.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Cowboy hats and gimme caps joined teased-up 'dos at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
You should have seen the size of the mechanical bull they got this from.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Feeling pretty at the start of Pride Month
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
A vision in purple for Pride Month
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Celebrating LGBTQ+ people in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
No disco balls were harmed during the Double Wide's Pride Month party.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Music, dancing and smiles were the rule for the start of Dallas' Pride Month.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Celebrating Pride Month in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
It's always good to keep an open and curious mind.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Smiles were a common sight at the Fair Park Pride event this weekend.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
A parade, food trucks, vendors and entertainment drew crowds to Fair Park for Pride Month.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Pelvis Wrestly — best Pride band name ever — perform at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Drag Queen @neydamontana showing her commitment to her art form at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Taylor Renz applying one of the custom flashes for the tattoos being done out in the trailer at Double Wide during the Pride Kick-Off party by the Third Eye Gallery shop
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Thelma and the Sleaze helped get the crowd moving at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Drag icons @kolbyjackdtx and @xobluevalentine brought their fabulousness to the Double Wide on Friday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
He must be proud.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Dezi5 did host/housemom at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez