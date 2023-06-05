 The Best Photos of Dallas Pride Celebrations | Dallas Observer
Dallas Kicked Off Pride This Weekend With the Coolest, Raunchiest and Wildest Parties

June 5, 2023 3:19PM

A proud kiss at the start of Pride Month celebrations in Dallas.
Between the drag bills in the Legislature, book bans and Bud Light and Target boycotts, it's been a big year for bigotry. But Dallas has come out to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Double Wide and other venues. Want in on the action?  Check out this link to find out where the party is continuing this month.
click to enlarge Dallas people of all stripes celebrated the start of Pride Month last weekend in Fair Park.
Dallas kicked off its celebration of Pride Month with a festival and parade June 3 in Fair Park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Kissing to kick of Pride Month in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez


click to enlarge Pride Month was welcomed with smiles in Dallas over the weekend.
Rainbows were the theme at the Dallas Price celebration in Fair Park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge All the colors of the rainbow and then some were on display as Dallas kicked off Pride Month.
Despite what you might have heard from politicians on the right, families also celebrate Pride Month.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge One of Dallass favorite dive bars, the Double Wide, took pride in the city's LGBTQA+ community.
Another proud Pride Month supporter.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez


click to enlarge Celebrating LGBTQ+ pride at the Double Wide
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge A couple celebrates Pride Month at the Double Wide.
Cowboy hats and gimme caps joined teased-up 'dos at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge A Pride supporter mounts up at the Double Wide.
You should have seen the size of the mechanical bull they got this from.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in Dallas
Feeling pretty at the start of Pride Month
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in Dallas
A vision in purple for Pride Month
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Celebrating Pride Month in Dallas
Celebrating LGBTQ+ people in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Dallas kicks off Pride Month with a party.
No disco balls were harmed during the Double Wide's Pride Month party.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Kissing to kick of Pride Month in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez


click to enlarge Kissing to kick of Pride Month in Dallas
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Actually, it's people who call themselves 'normal' who are scary.
It's always good to keep an open and curious mind.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez


click to enlarge Dallas celebrated the start of Pride Month at Fair Park.
Smiles were a common sight at the Fair Park Pride event this weekend.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Fans of Pride Month show their support at Fair Park.
A parade, food trucks, vendors and entertainment drew crowds to Fair Park for Pride Month.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Pelvis Wrestly at the Double Wide to kick off Pride Month.
Pelvis Wrestly — best Pride band name ever — perform at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge @neydamontana was among the drag queens letting it all hang out at the Double Wide in Dallas.
Drag Queen @neydamontana showing her commitment to her art form at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Dallas Pride supporters got inked for the cause this Pride Month.
Taylor Renz applying one of the custom flashes for the tattoos being done out in the trailer at Double Wide during the Pride Kick-Off party by the Third Eye Gallery shop
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Thelma and the Sleaze at the Double Wide Pride Month kickoff in Dallas.
Thelma and the Sleaze helped get the crowd moving at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge @kolbyjackdtx and @xobluevalentine were teased up and ready to go at the Double Wide's Pride kickoff event.
Drag icons @kolbyjackdtx and @xobluevalentine brought their fabulousness to the Double Wide on Friday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Celebrating gay pride at the Double Wide in Dallas.
He must be proud.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge Dezi5 at the Double Wide Pride Month show.
Dezi5 did host/housemom at the Double Wide.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Vera is a music photographer based out of Dallas. When she isn't covering the punk music scene in Deep Ellum or traveling with bands as a tour photographer, she's taking photos of punks puking.

