The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Jan. 12-Jan. 19

January 12, 2022 4:00AM

Tuxedos not required for Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo
Wednesday, Jan. 12

Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo
We don't need summer to have a good time at the Dallas Zoo (640 S. RL Thornton Freeway). In fact, the zoo is hosting Penguin Days, when admission is cut to $8 through Feb. 28. Children 2 and younger and zoo members get in for free. It's a great opportunity to take in the indoor exhibits like the herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station and others. For more info on all the zoo offerings, check out the website.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Kicking and Screaming at Texas Theatre
You see the title, so rest assured it's the good one: the 1995 Noah Baumbach rom-com that represented a generation of people who didn't know what the hell they were going to do in love, work or life in general. It also featured really good hair and memorable one-liners with its ensemble cast of Parker Posey, Josh Hamilton, Jason Wiles (kinda joking about the hair on this one), Olivia d'Abo, Eric Stoltz and others. And now Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) is screening it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets are $11, available online. Extra points if you wear a pajama top.

click to enlarge Rover Dramawerks strives to prove Love Loves a Pornographer - CAROL M. RICE
Rover Dramawerks strives to prove Love Loves a Pornographer
Carol M. Rice
Love Loves a Pornographer at Cox Playhouse
Celebrate Rover Dramawerks and their 22nd season kickoff with Love Loves a Pornographer. Who doesn't love a drawing room comedy with an edge? A Victorian lord desperate to pay for his daughter's wedding decides his best bet is blackmailing the  neighbor who's been seducing his wife. Except how quietly can a pornographer extort someone? It's a lot of fun. It opens with a preview night (all seats $10) 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and runs through Jan. 22 at Cox Playhouse (1517 H Ave., Plano). Check out showtimes and purchase tickets online.

Friday, Jan. 14

click to enlarge Ballet Hispánico's Dandara Veiga - PAULA LOBO
Ballet Hispánico's Dandara Veiga
Paula Lobo
Ballet Hispánico at the Winspear
Dallas and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND welcomes back Ballet Hispánico on the company's 50th anniversary tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14., at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Offering a riveting chemistry of Latin, classical and contemporary dance, every performance offers audiences the opportunity to go on an adventure through new choreography that incorporates moments of the traditional. Tickets start at $12, available online.

Saturday, Jan. 15

click to enlarge Ryann Beckham and Beatrice Bond take on the Forever Quest - KAREN ALMOND
Ryann Beckham and Beatrice Bond take on the Forever Quest
Karen Almond
The Forever Quest at South Dallas Cultural Center
Cry Havoc Theater Company is a special one, and it's quite evident when it comes to The Forever Quest, enjoying it's last weekend on stage at South Dallas Cultural Center (3400 S. Fitzhugh St.). The production is created by teenagers for their peers and young audiences and puts the spotlight right on the toolkit required by kids in today's world, the biggest being resiliency. The show also offers a view into one's "chosen family," i.e. friends, and the importance of those relationships as well as the ones we forge with ourselves. Get tickets and learn more about Cry Havoc's 2022 season online.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE at the Winspear
What do the names Tom Servo, Crow and GPC mean to you? If you said a farce of a sci-fi movie screening, then you’re right. They’re the film-fanatic robots of Mystery Science Theater 3000, and they’re coming, with host Emily Connor (played by Emily Marsh), for a live event to capture the magic (or maybe the non-magic?) of 1985’s Making Contact. It’s a rare opportunity to see the riffing happen right in front of you at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Winspear. Tickets start at $19.25, available online.

click to enlarge Jamie Walters celebrates her new exhibition at Kettle Art - RUPERT WALTERS
Jamie Walters celebrates her new exhibition at Kettle Art
Rupert Walters
Life in Motion at Kettle Art Gallery
Artist Jamie Walters (no, not the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor) has made a habit in her career of donating her art for charity. The Magdalen House, SPCA, Outlast Youth and others have all received donations of Walters' work to raise funds through silent auctions. And now, Walters is getting a chance to celebrate her first solo show at Kettle Art (2650 Main St.) with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Life in Motion is inspired by movement and each represents a particular experience. Seems appropriate for Walters as she's helped a great many organizations move forward through her work. For more info, visit Kettle Art online.

4 X Man at Main Street Gallery
There’s another art reception on Main Street so make it a full night. This one is a real variety show. Or at least, the term “multimedia” has never been more legit than the 4 X Man exhibition at Main Street Gallery (4418 Main St.), with reception 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The group show showcases paintings by Tommy Dean, bone sculptures by Turner VanBlarcum, mixed media works by Allen VanBlarcum, and magic and Mad Magazine-inspired paintings by Eddie Ruiz. The show runs through February 8.


Sunday, Jan. 16

Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Winspear
You know him from NOVA Science NOW. You know him for his passion for researching dwarf galaxies. You know him from Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey. You know him as People Magazine's Sexiest Astrophysicist Alive 2000. He is Neil deGrasse Tyson, and he is coming to the Winspear 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, as part of the Hear Here speaker series to regale us with his personal "Search for Life in the Universe." He's got 19 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, so once we can stop super-fanning just being in his orbit, we are all ears. You can be too. Tickets start at $49, available online.

Monday, Jan. 17

MLK Day Kids Art Camps at Oil and Cotton
The kids have the day off to honor Martin Luther King Jr., and rightfully so. But not all the adults are able to have the holiday, which can pose a problem. Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) has a couple of solutions thanks to their MLK Art Camps. While school is out, kids can come to two different camps to create art “in response to his teachings, his way of living and his impact on our world.” In the School’s Out Camp (9 a.m. to noon), kids will set goals and work on communication, then in the Intention and Action Camp (1 to 4 p.m.), kids will learn what it means to set an intention and use an intention or guide word for the year. Both are $50 and appropriate for ages 5 to 12. Register online.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

click to enlarge Hadestown opens in Dallas Tuesday on its North American Tour. - T. CHARLES ERICKSON
Hadestown opens in Dallas Tuesday on its North American Tour.
T. Charles Erickson
Hadestown opens at the Winspear
Dallas Summer Musicals opens its next offering 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Winspear, and it's a captivating one: Hadestown. The myth-steeped musical offers the interwoven stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Dramatic, romantic, passionate and vivacious, Rachel Chavkin's Tony Award-winner is a can't-miss for theater lovers, music lovers, dance lovers and costume aficionados alike. It runs Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 30, and tickets are available online.
Merritt Martin
