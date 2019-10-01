The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Oct. 1-6

Tuesday, October 1

Casey Gerald

The next Arts & Letters Live event at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., brings Casey Gerald, who spent his growing-up years in Oak Cliff and went on to play football at Yale, attend Harvard Business School and co-found and serve as CEO of MBAs Across America. He’ll be reading from his book There Will Be No Miracles Here: A Memoir. Co-sponsoring the program at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday is Clements Center for Southwest Studies, SMU. Gerald’s book, named “best book of 2018” by NPR and The New York Times, answers the question: How do you live and succeed in our present society? For information: dma.org or 214-922-1818. Tickets run from $15 to $30. Reba Liner

Muna

Based out of Los Angeles, the trio of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin got their start after seemingly being plucked from the ether by One Direction’s Harry Styles. The former boy bander Brit brought Muna on tour with him in Milan not long after the trio released debut album About U in 2017. The group is now back with long-awaited follow-up Saves the World, a cheeky nod to the band’s image as an ultra-progressive queer-girl group and their own self-reflective dourness. Throughout the new album’s 12 tracks, it’s pretty clear that Muna’s not trying to save the world; they’re trying to save themselves. Lead singer Gavin’s voice comes off like a post-millennial Dolores O’Riordan on the track “Number One Fan,” a song seemingly depicting a shadow of the singer’s own inner demons and her struggle to combat them with the kind of self-acceptance seldom expressed in 3½ minutes. Muna is a thoroughly modern pop band that asks the crowd to think while dancing. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Nicholas Bostick

Jason Bucklin Trio

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually on stage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. It starts at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Rd. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, October 2

EXPAND Don't let the name fool you. Tame Impala is not that tame. Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Tame Impala

Wednesday night in Irving marks one of the area's biggest opportunities to bask in the concert glow of the between-ACL weekend rush. As artists descend on various Texas venues, the first week of October has traditionally served as halcyon days for those who love live music but can't make it to the dueling festival weekends in Austin. Tame Impala will undoubtedly bring a huge and devoted throng of fans to their performance as they've risen to one of the biggest arena acts currently touring on the indie rock scene. The Australian outfit brings a stage show tailor-made for festivals and outdoor stages, with pulsating beats, synchronous lights and singalong choruses ready to set the audience in motion. Since it's been a few years since the release of their last album, 2015's Currents, this also might be an opportunity to catch some newer tracks to complement the hits like "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards," "The Moment" and "Alter Ego." Doors open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd. Tickets are $36 at ticketmaster.com. Jeff Strowe

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

You might be cool, but you’ll never be Miles Davis on a trumpet in a smokey club level of cool. The maestro behind the horn, and hundreds of songs that brought jazz to the forefront of mid-century pop culture

and nightlife, is still considered one of the best players in the genre. His originality, innovation and knack for experimenting with traditional forms of jazz set him apart from musicians around him, and his 1957 album Birth of the Cool should be in every jazz lover’s record collection. To celebrate the life and career of Davis, Angelika Film Center and Cafe in Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, will screen five showings of the appropriately titled documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool beginning at 10:15 a.m., with the last showing at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $9 at angelikafilmcenter.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Thursday, October 3

Dallas VideoFest Presents DocuFest

One of the best things about film festivals is the opportunity to see a variety of documentaries that aren’t necessarily available for regular consumption or are the sort of topic someone will select for a Sunday afternoon movie binge. Dallas VideoFest presents its beloved DocuFest Thursday-Sunday at Angelika Film Center Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Being out of one’s normal place and in a dark theater makes for the perfect setting to take in the sometimes heartbreaking, motivating, comical and inspirational. Selections on Thursday evening alone are showstoppers: A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem, Flannery, Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story and rock doc classic Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The rest of the weekend offers an impressive schedule of can’t-miss docs including Varda by Agnes, Mr. Toilet: The World’s #2 Man, Cunningham 3D, After Munich and many others. Tickets for individual screenings are $10, and passes are available for $25 per day or $50 for all access. Reserve tickets or purchase passes at prekindle.com. For more on Dallas VideoFest, visit videofest.org. Merritt Martin

Voices From Foster Care

Life in America's foster care system is the subject of three short documentaries being shown at 6 p.m. Thursday at Casa Dallas, 2757 Swiss Ave. Presented by the Foster Care Film and Community Engagement Project, the shorts explore the lives of three young women in the system. My Identity is about a Native-American girl who converts to Islam; Family Rewritten concerns a 17-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis who is suddenly thrust into foster care before her 18th birthday; and Feeling Wanted is about a 6-year-old girl left to fend for herself before finding foster care. Admission is free. Search Voices From Foster care on Facebook for more information. Patrick Williams

Gouge Away

Even with two full-length albums and an EP, you can listen to Gouge Away's 26-song complete discography in less than an hour. This show is not for the timid. Fronted by vocalist and songwriter Christina Michelle, the Florida band — named after a song from Pixies' Doolittle album — cranks out fast-paced, socially conscious noise rock songs about sexual politics, personal strength and just being better people to each other and animals. Dynamic, demented and downright intense, Gouge Away's style is sure to incite a full-concert length mosh pit, if not an all-out riot in The Limbo Room of Ruins on Thursday night when the band takes the stage after fellow noise-punk acts Jeromes Dream (LA), Soul Glo (PA) and Nosk (TX). You can skip your cardio workout for this one because all four of these bands bring high-energy performances that are sure to get you moving faster than you would on a treadmill. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., $15 at eventbrite.com. David Fletcher

RL Grime

It wasn’t all that long ago that the gaudy vocal signatures that some DJs and producers felt the need to sneak onto the beginning of rap tracks was still a favorite pet peeve of online commenters and actual music fans alike. In 2019, it’s not uncommon for the music producers of the world to carry a bigger name and bring a more concise artistic vision to a track than its vocalist. Case in point, producer/DJ Henry Alfred Steinway, aka RL Grime, who made his claim to fame after remixing Kanye West’s track "Mercy" alongside fellow producer Salva, back in 2012. The remix garnered more than 8 million hits after its release on SoundCloud and, since then, Grime has gone on to make beats and remixes for a slew of musical notables, from Benny Benassi and Skrillex to Chief Keef and The Weeknd. Equally fortuitous for Grime, Dallas has a voracious appetite for dramatic drops and danceable trap beats. It takes place at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St., $35 at livenation.com. Nicholas Bostick

Friday, October 4

Globe Life Park Stadiumlinks

You may not be able to hit a baseball from home plate into the upper deck of a Major League Baseball park, but you might have some success if you reversed the direction, swapped the baseball bat for a golf club and replaced the hardball with a dimpled one. There’s only one way to find out — without getting thrown out of a game, that is — and it’s your last chance to do so at the beloved old home of the Texas Rangers. Globe Life Park Presents Stadiumlinks offers two days to tee off in groups of two, four, six or eight on nine holes throughout the park with target greens on the playing field for $74 to $79 a head at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. tee times Friday and Saturday at the site formerly known as the Ballpark in Arlington, 1000 Ballpark Way, Visit stadiumlinks.com to sign up or find out more. Jesse Hughey

Disturbance

Remember when Y2K was imminent and massive numbers of people believed computers would crash and fatalists imagined that the world would end? Yeah, that was an embarrassing time in U.S. history. Dallas art space Sweet Tooth Hotel is returning to the apocalyptic abandon of Dec. 31, 1999 parties with Disturbance, an interactive theatrical experience that involves a mystery in the form of a puzzle to be solved by attendees, with a staged networking event where actors portray social media influencers. Guests are encouraged to dress in their cocktail best and are free to roam the pop-up museum’s rooms. The show runs on Oct 4-5, 11, 18-19, 25-26 at 2316 Victory Park Lane. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show runs from 8.30-9.30 p.m. Late entry is not permitted. General admission tickets are $35 at SweetToothhotel.com. Eva Raggio

AlienCon

Just a couple of weeks ago, the U.S. Navy confirmed that a series of pilot flight videos showing an "unidentified flying object" were real. Does this mean we finally have the definitive proof that UFOs and extraterrestials are no longer just urban legend fodder? Well, no. They never said it was an alien spacecraft, just something they can't identify. At least it will make for some interesting discussions for the upcoming AlienCon gathering Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. This three-day con will feature talks, lectures and one-on-one discussions with noted experts such as UFO investigator Nick Pope and ancient civilization experts David Childress and Jason Martell. The gathering will also stage live appearances and photo and autograph opportunities with the cast of TV's Ghost Hunters including Grant S. Wilson, Daryl Marston and Kristen Luman. Tickets are $62 for a single day pass and $124 for a three-day pass. Expanded and VIP tickets and packages are also available and can be purchased online at thealiencon.com. Danny Gallagher

Saturday, October 5

Tacolandia

Devour unlimited taco samples at the Dallas Observer Tacolandia this weekend, when restaurants from the Dallas area will be dishing out their best tacos. Expect to taste the work of Alamo Club, Arepa TX, Halal Mother Truckers, Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge, Taqueria Taxco and many more. Get your fill of tacos from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. GA tickets are $35; VIP tickets are $75 and get you in an hour early. For more information and tickets, visit tacolandiadallas.com. Taylor Adams

EXPAND Country-blues troubadour Charley Crockett will be traveling home to Dallas. Lyza Renee

Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett played more than 200 shows last year, according to Rolling Stone. For the first album release since his open-heart surgery in January, Crockett is set to play Gas Monkey Live this Saturday. Crockett will share the stage with Vincent Neil Emerson. The country-blues-soul crooner from Texas put out his new record The Valley on Sept. 20. The tunes are as thoughtful, catchy and foot-stomping as ever. You won't want to miss this all-ages show. You can get tickets for as low as $26. Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd. E. Tickets are $26-$600 at eventbrite.com. Jacob Vaughn

Cottonwood Art Festival

Engage all of your senses at The Cottonwood Art Festival, Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, at Cottonwood Park, 201 South Cottonwood Drive in Richardson. Now in its fiftieth year, the free arts festival boasts high quality visual art from over 240 artists, plus live music on two stages from Ron Bultongez, Big Joe Walker, The Southpaw Preachers, The Texas Flood and more. Find your way to the beer garden for a huge selection of craft beer, as well as margaritas, wine and—if you’re there at 10 a.m.—mimosas. Nosh on a variety of cuisine including pizza, seafood, Asian fare, barbecue and just about everything else you might be hungry for. And Cottonwood’s not just for adults: the ArtStop children’s area includes hands-on arts and crafts like weaving, painting and clay. The festival opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.; Sundays hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Find more information online at cottonwoodartfestival.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Generations of Adam

Discover how three families in West Dallas deal with abuse, trauma and healing. That's the plot for Generations of Adam, a performance conceived and produced by Artstillery, which describes its interactive theater's purpose as "a haven promoting the cultural and economic growth of urban Dallas." Running at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays now through Nov. 16, the cast of 13 perform in a warehouse space at 723 Fort Worth Ave. Included in the presentation: puppetry, mixed media, sound design, video and art installations. Themes range from sexual abuse and coming out within an evangelical Latino household to body shaming, adoption and pregnancy, all authentic stories collected from interviews and documented. Audience members are welcome to walk around, take photos, post to their favorite social media sites. Good idea to buy tickets (general admission $25) in advance as shows are usually sell-outs. Check for info at artstillery.org or 512-994-8832. Reba Liner



Snarky Puppy

With Snarky Puppy, which won back-to-back Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016 and ’17, it’s probably best to take the advice of The New York Times’ Nate Chinen on the Denton-bred group now based in New York: “Take them for what they are, rather than judge them for what they’re not.” Over the past decade, the love-them-or-hate-them, mostly vocals-free act has sharply divided critics, bloggers and record store clerks. Led by composer, producer and bassist Michael League, who formed the jazz-fusion act in 2003 while in the University of North Texas’ jazz studies program, Snarky Puppy hit its stride three years later after tapping into Dallas’ gospel and R&B scene, which remarkably upgraded the group’s sound and vibe, making it harder and harder to pigeonhole. The Pups won numerous Dallas Observer Music Awards for best jazz act before winning the outfit’s first Grammy Award in 2014 for best R&B performance for "Something" off Family Dinner — Volume 1. So if you’ve yet to witness the Grammy-winning act with serious local roots, catch it Saturday at The Bomb Factory to help welcome League & Co. back to Deep Ellum. The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Tickets are $22-$60 at ticketfly.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree's Wikipedia page says he began playing piano at age 2. "Playing" may be debatable, as most tots that age do more "hitting" on the keys than carefully constructing melodies. But, who knows? Maybe we're just not of the internationally acclaimed artist's fierce musical virtuosity. Either way, Oliver Tree's career as an alternative rock and electronic musician, filmmaker and producer has been widely successful since his youth. Rolling Stone describes his onstage and behind-the-camera antics as "Napoleon Dynamite-like eccentricity." Crowned with what we can assume is an ironic bowl haircut, Tree posts awkward and hilarious videos of him doing things like pumping gas into a mechanical scooter, surrounded by confused onlookers, to his social media. His latest album Do You Feel Me? came out last month and includes the single "Miracle Man," which has over 15 million plays on Spotify already. Perhaps channeling some Andy Kaufman-like charm, Oliver Tree embraces humor and humility in all aspects of his career, and it's working. The sold out show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St. Diamond Rodrigue

Sunday, October 6

Revelers Hall is an old-timey haven for vagabonds and jazz cats. Every weekend, the house band plays an electrifying, yet acoustic set. Jason Roberts

Revelers Hall Band

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. The free show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Jacob Vaughn