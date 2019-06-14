This Summer Will Be Hilarious as North Texas Hosts a String of Comedy Shows

It’s summertime in Dallas, so that means while everyone else in the country pulls out their bathing suits, "DFWians" tunnel into the cool earth to escape the scorched surface. While the temperature may start to rise outside, it’s always dark, cool and almost tomb-like in a comedy club showroom.

North Texas' upcoming summer will be showcasing a variety of comedians so diverse that no matter what makes you crack a smile, one of the talented funny people will be a perfect fit. Here are some of the top acts dropping into Dallas this summer to make you laugh. If we missed one of your favorites, comment below and then get into a fight with someone who disagrees with you, and then make a frowny face at the person who tries to make this article political with some nonsensical meme.

Doug Loves Movies Podcast at Hyena’s Dallas, June 15

Doug Benson, known for being the first sentient cloud of pot smoke to become a comedian, is bringing his long-running podcast, Doug Loves Movies, to Dallas’ Hyena’s on Saturday. Fans of Benson can watch as he invites some of his comedy friends over to participate in movie trivia that will test even the most hardened former employees of Blockbuster Video. As interactive as it is entertaining, audience members are selected to win prizes as they root for their favorite guest to stump the rest of the panel.

If you can’t catch the recording of the show Saturday, or you need as much Doug Benson in your life as possible, you can also watch him perform his latest set at Hyena’s on the following day. For those not familiar with Benson, you’re missing out on an act that is silly, original and the perfect escapism for a Sunday night. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., show starts at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 at prekindle.com.

Jerry Seinfeld

at WinStar Casino, June 15

This show is sold out. If you wanted to see Seinfeld, you should have been a better fan and bought tickets in advance. Now you’re never going to know "what the deal was" with anything unless there’s a radio contest or a relative dies and leaves you tickets. Look on the bright side — you don’t have to go to Oklahoma. Tickets started at $85, and you really should've bought some.

Jeff Dunham

at American Airlines Center, June 21 and 22

Jeff Dunham is packing all his close personal friends into a steamer trunk and making his way to American Airlines to film a new special. He’ll also be bringing his puppets to perform in the show. Be warned, those puppets are probably going to say something a little off color, maybe something a little too on the edge, but thankfully Dunham will be there to keep them in line. Dunham might have his share of detractors, like people who say the upcoming show will be “the saddest thing to happen to American Airlines since Dirk retired,” but he's still one of the hottest acts in comedy today. Doors open at 6 pm., the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $38, at ticketmaster.com.

D.L. Hughley

at Arlington Improv, July 11-14

It’s highly suggested to buy tickets now if you want to see D.L. Hughley at the Arlington Improv, because he almost always sells out when he comes into town. One of the hardest-working comedians active today, Hughley broadcasts daily on the D.L. Hughley Radio Show and is also releasing a new comedy special, Reset, on Showtime aaaand releasing a book, I Want You to Shut the F*ck Up, now on sale wherever books are still miraculously being sold. Hughley has hit the living legend status of stand-up comedians, serving as an example of what consistently well-done comedy should look like. The shows starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at improvarlington.com.

Marlon Wayans

at Addison Improv, July 12-14

Marlon Wayans has developed a loyal fan base from years of appearing in movies like the Scary Movie series and White Girls, (OK, so the fan base is probably more from the Scary Movie series). You can see him up close and in person at the Addison Improv in July. People who only remember Marlon as the wacky counterpart to straight man and brother Shawn Wayans have missed out on seeing Marlon develop into a mature, experienced performer. Fans of his early work can still expect to see the same raw energy that made him a scene stealer, but now with the added benefit of a performer who has studied — and mastered — his craft. Tickets start at $40 at improvaddison.com.

Christopher Titus

at Texas Theatre, July 12

Part storyteller, part comedian, Christopher Titus has made a name for himself by opening himself up completely to his audiences, never sacrificing honest vulnerabilty while locating the laughs. Titus' newest special, Stories I Shouldn’t Tell, will continue his successful approach when he stops by the historic Texas Theatre. Titus’ onstage style falls somewhere between one-man show and traditional stand-up, so someone looking for an alternative to generic comedy should mark this on their calendars. Also if you’ve never seen a comedy show at Texas Theatre, it’s highly recommended, as the space provides more comfort than the packed-in seating style of a comedy club, but is still intimate enough that you feel like you can actually see the person you paid to watch. The show starts at 8 p.m, tickets start at $20, and they're on sale at eventbrite.com.

Daniel Sloss

at Majestic Theater, Aug. 2

While some stand-up comedians try to be the biggest name in the country, Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss aims to be one of the biggest ones in the world. While touring his show across most of Europe, Sloss has appeared on programs like Drunk History on Comedy Central and is a fixture on late-night talk shows like Conan. With an act that’s sharp, witty and thoughtful, Sloss is ideal for fans of John Mulaney and those looking for new comedians to watch. Don’t let Sloss’ understated stage presence fool you — he’s a comedic powerhouse not to be missed. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8.Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.