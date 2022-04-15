Chris Rock's Texas Tour: Is It A Good Idea?

Just kidding. Everyone is talking about “The Slap,” and not the ill-fated NBC series of the same name. We didn’t think it was possible for the Oscars to top its previous shocking incidents after the famous La Land Land and Moonlight Best Picture flub just a few years ago. This is the 50th anniversary of Marlon Brando’s controversial non-acceptance speech, for Pete’s sake! Perhaps it's some sort of weird tribute.
After Will Smith violently slapped presenter Chris Rock at this year's Oscars, the takes came in fast and hot, and that was all before Smith had to return to the stage to accept the Best Actor trophy (they should have given it to Benedict Cumberbatch, by the way). Smith’s semi-apology, semi-defense of a speech was just as confusing as the slap itself: Did he equate violence to “protection”? Was he right to mention the Williams sisters? Did he really try to leave? We had more questions than a toddler.
According to Good Morning America, the decision to kick Smith out of the Dolby Theater was debated by Academy members, who decided not to do it beacuse Rock wouldn’t want to see him expunged. Smith publicly apologized to Rock later in the week, but the latter has been relatively silent in the aftermath. It’s a shocking turn, considering how often Rock incorporates recent events into his material.
Although he’s yet to publicly discuss his feelings on the incident, Rock hasn’t slowed his stage work. As part of his 2022 world tour, the comedian has added three Texas locations to his lineup. He is set to appear at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Nov. 3. He will also stop at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Nov. 5 and at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Nov. 10. Tickets for the Irving show are on sale now.
Although he’s barreling forward with his singular material, Rock is remaining tight-lipped about the incident in general. There’s certainly some history between the two; Rock famously joked about Smith’s performance in the failed “Oscar bait” film Concussion and about Smith's relationship with wife Jada when Rock hosted the Academy Awards in 2016.
Whether the two men have spoken is anyone’s guess, but surely fans will be hoping that Rock provides some update in November. Smith had been shooting Apple’s $150 million, historical action thriller Emancipation for an intended fall 2022 release. Regardless of whether the film is put on hold, reshot or released, journalists will certainly be jostling Rock for his 2 cents. It’s unlikely that he’ll be able to remain quiet for much longer.
Some artists' entire lives are defined by a singular moment, and as of now, "the slap" is certainly going to be Smith's. It doesn't have to be Rock's.
It's certainly not the first time that North Texas has hosted a comedian following a controversy. Just last month, John Mulaney visited American Airlines Center after a highly publicized stint in rehab due to drug addiction. Mulaney frankly and honestly discussed his struggles on the massive stage. A year after Louis C.K. admitted to sexually harassing and exposing himself to multiple women, he was invited to headline FOUR consecutive shows at the Addison Improv.
Perhaps Rock will be given the platform to work through what happened, but at the same time, he may not want to spend an hour of everyone’s time going through the most analyzed celebrity news event of the year beat-by-beat. If there’s anything deliberate about what Rock has done so far, it's indicating that he wants to move on from the incident. Some artists’ entire lives are defined by a single moment, and as of now, “the slap” is certainly going to be Smith’s. It doesn’t have to be Rock’s.
What’s ironic is that if it wasn’t for “the slap,” Rock’s joke itself wouldn’t have even made a top 50 list of his most controversial moments. From his frequent use of racial epithets to his comments on mass shootings, cancel culture, white comedians, President Barack Obama and Whitney Houston, his humor has always been the subject of debate. In fact, when Rock hosted the Oscars last, he was sharply criticized for a gag including Asian-American children which artists such as George Takei said promoted racist stereotypes.
It’s certainly going to be a highly secure event, as the frenzy surrounding Rock is likely to make the event staff even more prepared. And it should never be said that Dallas failed to let an artist speak their mind. In fact, we should hope that if any controversies emerge from the performances, it's because of a new joke that Rock delivered during his routine, not the same incident he’s been associated with for nine months.
This fall brings new movies, midterm elections and certainly more developments in the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the worldwide response to COVID-19 surges. No doubt, Rock will have some opinions to share. In fact, Rock might be on the opposite side of the awards conversation this fall. He’s slated to co-star as Roy Wilkins in the Netflix civil rights drama Rustin alongside Colmon Domingo as Bayard Rustin and Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr. The film comes from director George C. Wolfe, who previously helmed Chadwick Boseman’s last performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
So, hopefully the Texas visit will be one of the highlights of Rock’s tour. It will also be a test for local audiences. Would they rather hear about a tired gossip story, or more interesting material that riles up local gun lovers?