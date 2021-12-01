Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy, Among Others, to Miss Thursday Night Game Against Saints

December 1, 2021 4:00AM

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is gonna have to sit this one out.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is gonna have to sit this one out. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images
No amount of protective gear has been able to keep the Dallas Cowboys safe from COVID. The Dallas football team is going through its own outbreak, now sidelining head coach Mike McCarthy for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

For the past two weeks, the Cowboys have been hit hard by COVID. It started when star wide receiver Amari Cooper was put under a COVID protocol before the Cowboy's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Cooper is expected to return after missing the last two games, offensive tackle Terence Steele and cornerback Nashon Wright will now be sidelined along with offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien. Also missing from Thursday's game will be strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith.
The most notable absentee of all, however, will be head coach Mike McCarthy, who has reportedly contracted COVID and whose only symptom so far, he says, is a "scratchy throat." McCarthy's absence posed a challenge for the Cowboys, who had to decide who will take control of the team for Thursday's game.

As expected, McCarthy has said that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the head coach in Atlanta for six years, will take the headset on the sideline in is place this Thursday. Quinn had a 43-42 overall regular season record and a 3-2 postseason mark as the Falcons leader, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 when Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 halftime lead to the Patriots. Quinn was inevitably the best man to replace McCarthy this week because of his experience in that role.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning that 100 percent of the team players were "vaccinated or hav[e] gotten the COVID.”

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


This Thursday's game is a must-win for Dallas with a team seemingly struggling with confidence after dropping three of their last four, including a frustrating Thanksgiving Day loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fortunately, the Cowboys should receive a much-needed boost with the return of DeMarcus Lawrence (who was out on a foot injury) on defense with Cooper and CeeDee Lamb (who'd been recovering from a concussion) returning on offense against a struggling Saints team that has lost four straight.

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders had to train in a bubble? We're just saying.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation