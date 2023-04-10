Artists in Their Bathrooms: Studio Owner and Designer Rachel Page's Spaces Are Pretty in Pink

With a colorful and maximalist aesthetic, Page's Doll Haus in Arlington is the embodiment of all things girly and fun. "I don't think I'm like an everyday girl," Page says, and nothing could be closer to the truth. Every inch of her space, including Page herself, has fantastical details that work to create a cohesive vintage glam aesthetic.
Page’s journey as a creative entrepreneur began when her roommate moved out and she decided to keep the other room in their Arlington apartment for herself. At first, she thought she might turn the space into a closet, but decorated it with lots of pink and a pink-tufted couch. Soon after, a friend asked if she could use the space to stage photos of some clothing she had designed, and a photographer at the shoot asked Page if he could bring other clients there as well.
Page decided to turn her space into a studio. She worked on it wall by wall, area by area, adding new elements and changing things as she went along. She had worked at various jobs, but when the Doll Hause's business grew and could sustain itself, she made it her focus.
"It was just a creative outlet for a while, and it wasn't a job," she says. "I thought it would just be something I could do part-time and make some extra money for a while. I'm just kind of proud that I was able to get it going as a business and then keep it as a business.”
The Dream Haus was previously owned by a couple who modeled its interior to resemble a European rococo palace.
"So the dream house has been like that for 50 years," Page says. "One couple did all of that by themselves in the garage. They passed, and a friend of mine in L.A. sent me the listing. And then no one wanted that house."
She was looking for another space to expand her business and appreciated the fact that she wouldn't have to redo its interior from scratch. "I thought it's ready," she says. "I just have to furnish it."
"I don't want to be a known thing," she says. "I just kind of want to be a secret, like Phantom of the Opera in the chandeliers, just hiding. I usually don't do any networking events or anything because I have impostor syndrome.”
When it comes to her work, Page most enjoys the creative process. "My favorite is just sitting in a room with a blank canvas and then thinking about what I can do with it. Just seeing it come to life is probably my favorite.”
"Well, I think my work is my brain,” Page says. “It's just with you all the time, you know, thinking of ideas and then doing them. So I think my work is with me all the time, whether I like it or not. My job is with me in the bathroom, it’s with me in the car, it’s with me on an airplane.”
“Speaking of the bathroom,” I say to Page, “what is your favorite thing to do in the bathroom?”
Page remains grateful for the opportunity to do what she loves every day. "I've done every job under the sun. I've worked at least 50 different jobs in my life, and this is one where I don't hate my life every morning. So I think that's a good sign," she says. "I don't know, I'm just grateful that I get to do what I love, and people seem to like it."