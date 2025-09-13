 Dallas Is A Top 3 City For Polyamorists | Dallas Observer
The More The Merrier: Dallas is a Top 3 City For Polyamory

Some say three's a crowd. Dallas says it's just right for the sack.
September 13, 2025
Image: If you see a Dallas-based journalist's profile on Sisterwives, mind your business or swipe right. It's getting lonely out here.
If you’re adherent to the Britney Spears School of Thought, threesomes are Biblical. “Livin’ in sin is the new thing,” as the renowned theologian Spears says in her underrated No. 1 hit single, “3.”

There’s no doubt that Dallas is a very religious city; there are an estimated 10,000 religious organizations and churches within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And yes, this is a city that is known for its extravagant megachurches as much as it is for the disappointment of the Dallas Cowboys. But do not let our pious nature fool you — Dallas is full to the brim of swingers and the poly-curious, according to a new report, and also the sheer amount of upside-down pineapples (the calling card of the non-monogamous) subtly hiding in Oak Cliff front lawns.

A study from Sisterwives, a dating app dedicated to matching polyamorous couples, ranked Dallas as the third most curious city about open relationships. Sisterwives advertises itself as the only matchmaking platform for polygamous and polyamorous relationships, and analyzed user data from more than 15,000 active users across the United States to rank each city.

“By combining Southern conservatism with urban liberalism, Dallas creates a hidden curiosity around alternative relationships, encouraging residents to explore polyamory through online dating,” reads the study from Sisterwives.

The study found that Texas, in general, has a thing for under-the-covers community building, ranking at the very top of the chart for polyamory interest — must be that good 'ol Southern Hospitality. Additionally, Texas users account for 10% of the website’s total users. The study explains this by citing a 2024 study that ranked the state as the “second-best state for dating.”

We'll agree to disagree there.

Atlanta came out on top of the list, so if you’re in the Hollywood of the South, you might want to ask your hot date to bring his other hot date on your hot date. Houston is the second-most poly-curious city, according to the report.

If you do partake in an open relationship, no judgment, Sisterwives recommends setting firm boundaries with hard rules and abundantly clear communication. After all, you wouldn’t want to get in a silly fight with your husband’s girlfriend’s boyfriend about something silly like the dishes.

Swinging is the not-so-secret arm of the Dallas dating scene. The city boasts a number of members-only swingers clubs. If you are curious, a safe space like a club with its own rules and safety precautions is a good place to start.

Anyone who’s found themselves in the circle of hell that is Dallas’ dating scene, swiping left on unappealing potential matches, has likely seen “ENM” on a profile or two. Or 28. It stands for "ethically non-monogamous," and it means that the person more than likely already has a partner. So if you’re one for monogamy, swipe left.

Or take a trip on the wild side. As Spears says, “merrier the more, triple fun that way.”
