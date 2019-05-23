Sexiest Spots for Swingers in Dallas

As polyamory is quickly becoming more and more normalized, the demand for sexy, swinging spaces is at an all-time high. Although there aren’t really any discernible statistics regarding the number of married couples who practice non-monogamy, about 24 percent of OkCupid users report that they are interested in group sex. Likewise, in a survey of 5,000 Match.com users conducted by Dr. Helen Fisher, biological anthroplogist, six percent of users were found to be married but practicing non-monogamy, while 68 percent of users approved of their partner's non-monogamy. Although the lifestyle may not be for everybody, Dallas is home to many hidden gems where couples and singles alike can make their wildest dreams come true. Whether you’re plain and vanilla, loose and wild or a kinkmaster, there are plenty of opportunities inDFW to explore polyamory.

Colette

10821 Composite Dr #300, Dallas

Couples and singles alike are all welcome at Colette, an upscale nightclub-style swingers club catering to all of your needs. While Colette doesn’t serve alcohol, guests are allowed to bring their own. Colette’s dance areas come complete with poles and high-tech lighting, with a DJ spinning party jams all night. There is also an in-club movie theater screening X-rated films throughout the night. Every Wednesday, Colette has Newbie Night, where those new to the swinging lifestyle can play at for one night, with the membership fee waived. Newcomers are expected to dress in formal wear, while veterans of the lifestyle are encouraged to dress in their sexiest lingerie, gothic, leather or fetish-wear.

Velvet Curtain

1825 S Good Latimer Expy, Dallas

Looking to spice things up? Downtown Dallas’ Velvet Curtain is for open-minded couples and individuals, and provides a safe place to explore your wildest fantasies. The upscale social club offers both private and public play rooms, as well as a lounge area where guests and members can mingle before getting it on. On weekends, the club holds sexy themed nights, including Friday Fling, where guests and members can behold choking and biting demos. The tamer nights include Saturday Soirée, where guests and members can dance, mingle and flirt before kicking things up a notch.

Club Dallas

2616 Swiss Ave, Dallas

Hidden near Deep Ellum, Club Dallas is a men-only health club with several amenities for setting the mood. While the gym and cardiovascular room may fit the “health club” description, the indoor hot tub, steam room and sauna are where all of the action can be found. Plus, the outdoor patio is complete with a high-up fence and a swimming pool perfect for skinny-dipping. As long as the activity taking place involves two (or more) consenting adults, very few things are off-limits at Club Dallas. On the off chance that someone tells you to “get a room,” Club Dallas also has private rooms available for rent. To keep things safe, the club has condoms and lubricant available for purchase.

Player’s DFW

11050 S Pipeline Rd, Euless

The dress code at this club is fairly simple. Men, wear whatever you think will get you laid. Ladies, be as sexy as you want to be. Across Player’s DFW’s 12,000 square feet, members and guests can get into the groove on the large dance floor, which contains stripper poles, shadow boxes and a cage. Large television sets display music videos throughout the night, for your viewing pleasure whether you’re cutting a rug on the floor, or kicking back in the private lounge area. When you’re ready for play time, you can visit any of the four private rooms. Theme nights like Hump Day and Topless Fridays are pretty self explanatory.

Infliction Hall

11050 S Pipeline Rd, Euless

Sticks and stones may break one’s bones, but if chains and whips excite you, you’ve got to check out Infliction Hall. Located right next to Player’s DFW, Infliction Hall is a BDSM paradise with a dungeon atmosphere, open to couples and singles looking to embrace the art of kink. People of all sexual orientations and genders are welcome at Infliction Hall, where they can try out master-slave scenarios, ropes and bondage, kinky speed dating and much more.