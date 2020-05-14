 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science relies on curious school kids to keep going.
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science relies on curious school kids to keep going.
Shutterstock

Perot Museum Announces Layoffs of 168 Employees

Eva Raggio | May 14, 2020 | 11:27am
AA

Local kids have looked forward to many a required field trip to the Perot Museum.

The massive six-story institution in downtown Dallas is a tourist mainstay with cutting-edge technology that allows visitors to feel the shaking grounds of an earthquake or try to outrun a dinosaur. But without those visiting schools, the museum is forced to lay off some 168 employees, the Perot said in a statement.

“While we deeply regret having to take this action," the museum said, "we believe it is the prudent and appropriate response to ensure our stability in the short term and resiliency over the longer term.”

Related Stories

The official statement, which was released on Wednesday, said 70% of the employees laid off are part-time employees.

“Additionally, more than one-third of the senior leadership team was eliminated.”

The museum said that the layoffs were the result of the pandemic shutdown, citing the examples of “school closures and the prohibition of group events and activities.”

The natural history and science museum employs a wide staff — including guides, educators and scientists — in a massive space that promotes education through high-tech interactive tools, life-size dinosaur replicas, and 11 permanent exhibitions like the dazzling Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall.

In addition, the Dallas institution regularly curates popular art exhibitions such as the Lego exhibition The Art of the Brick and the postponed upcoming Pixar exhibition.

The Perot told The Dallas Morning News , through a spokeswoman: “All employees — including those impacted by the reduction in force — have been paid and will continue to be paid in full through July 1. As always, we will remain adaptive and consider additional means of reducing expenses.”

As in most major cities, all cultural institutions that rely primarily on daily patronage through large gatherings are at risk of shuttering and suffering massive layoffs. There are many ways to help cultural institutions, even without making a donation. The Perot is offering virtual happy hours and other online programming, and is also accepting donations through its website

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.