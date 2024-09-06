Selena Gomez Joins the Billionaire List

Dallas’ own Selena Gomez just keeps knocking down elite achievements. Not only is she one of the most famous women in the world (boasting over 420 million Instagram followers), a global popstar (selling over 5 million albums worldwide), an A-list actress (recent Emmy nominee and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress winner) and a wildly successful beauty industry founder (establishing her cosmetics line Rare Beauty in 2019) — according to Bloomberg, she now holds a net worth of $1.3 billion.
As one of the newest members of Bloomberg’s Billionare Index, Gomez ranks as one of the richest young women in the world along with her best friend, Taylor Swift. According to the financial media company’s report, 80% of the multi-talented Texan’s wealth comes from Rare Beauty – a favorite among social media influencers for the brand’s high-quality and versatile products.
In addition to her market stake in the beauty space, Gomez’s wealth is further bolstered by a music catalog worth an estimated $400 million, an impressive real estate portfolio and endorsement deals such as her recent $30 million partnership with athletic fashion brand Puma.
Gomez also has a substantial investment in Wondermind, a content platform startup designed to serve as a “mental fitness ecosystem” that includes a newsletter, blogs, podcasts and more.
At the age of 32, Selena Gomez’s billionaire standing puts her in the company of women entertainment moguls like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, along with Swift.
Though Gomez has no current plans to release new music, her acting endeavors will be keeping her busy for the foreseeable future.
Next month, Gomez will star in a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place — the 2007 Disney channel series that launched her career as a child star and began her ascent into the celebrity stratosphere she inhabits as a young adult. In November, her toast of Cannes feature film, Emilia Pérez, hits Netflix for streaming. Director David O. Russell has tapped her to play the starring role in his Linda Rondstandt biopic, currently in pre-production. And this week it was announced that her Hulu smash hit, Only Murders in the Building, co-starring comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin, has been renewed for a fifth season.
Her stacked work schedule isn’t the only thing keeping Gomez in the headlines, as she is rumored to be engaged to her super-producer and songwriter boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The sky’s the limit for this Dallas-born-and-bred mega-celebrity.