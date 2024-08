Fans Are Convinced That Selena Gomez Is Engaged

Is Selena Gomez teasing an engagement ring on social media? Screenshot from Instagram

Hey friend @deuxmoiworld have you seen how they are seeing you have announced Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez engagement? https://t.co/ARDpcOcRaq — .Hailo (@hailob4real) August 4, 2024

Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged- pic.twitter.com/Fn0geEyiuH — •hella• (@elco__ss) August 8, 2024

@selenagomez YES SSSEEELLLEEENNNAAA!!! I hear you’re engaged and I’m down on my knees praying it’s true. SO EFFFING HAPPY FOR YOU!!! 🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜🥳🥳🥳❤️‍🩹 — Skitzi The Neurodivergent (@Road2integrity) August 5, 2024

starting my 2025 predictions early: Selena Gomez gets pregnant with Benny blanco’s child — ellbells (@elliequently) August 9, 2024

ppl giving selena gomez shit for being w benny blanco give me the ick.. like shawty is SO happy stfu — ₳.🪷 (@srirachally) August 6, 2024

Benny and the Jetsetter



Members of Selena Gomez’s massive fandom (otherwise known as the “Selenators”) definitely saw this coming. On Thursday, the Dallas-native pop megastar only fanned the rumor mill’s flames when she seemingly soft-launched an engagement to her super-producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco.On Aug. 8, Gomez posted a not-so-subtle bathroom mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The edited photo includes a heart emoji placed over her left hand, very conveniently hiding her ring finger, with Blanco lingering in the background.This all but confirms a rumor first published on Aug. 4 in an email newsletter by celebrity gossip authority DeuxMoi as an unconfirmed blind item. The post read, “This A list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out”.Naturally, when Gomez’s story post went live, it threw the internet into a frenzy.X user @elco__ss tweeted, “Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged”Selenator @Road2integrity tweeted Gomez directly that they’re “SO EFFING HAPPY” for the alleged fiancee.Another user posted a speculative prediction that it won’t be long before the lovebirds welcome a child.However, not everyone’s thrilled about the music industry power couple. Many fans believe that Selena could do better, proving yet again the toxic possessiveness steeped in online fandoms . User @srirachally posted that the haters give her “the ick”.In 2019, the two musicians collaborated on the hit single “I Can’t Get Enough.” Gomez and Blanco were pictured in an adorable pajama party scene, with Blanco dancing in a teddy bear costume. In December 2023, Gomez confirmed that she’d been dating Blanco for six months.Since then, the couple has been quite public about their romantic bliss. In April 2024, Blanco told The Wall Street Journal , “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have thatmoment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”Whether or not the rumors are true remains to be seen. But Benny and Selena seem to be completely crazy about each other. And after years of personal struggles with mental health and the difficulties of life in the public eye, it’s quite refreshing for pop music fans to see Gomez relishing in her newfound joy. So cheers to the happy couple.