Fans Are Convinced That Selena Gomez Is Engaged

On Aug. 8, Gomez posted a not-so-subtle bathroom mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The edited photo includes a heart emoji placed over her left hand, very conveniently hiding her ring finger, with Blanco lingering in the background.
Naturally, when Gomez’s story post went live, it threw the internet into a frenzy.
Hey friend @deuxmoiworld have you seen how they are seeing you have announced Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez engagement? https://t.co/ARDpcOcRaq— .Hailo (@hailob4real) August 4, 2024
X user @elco__ss tweeted, “Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged”
Selenator @Road2integrity tweeted Gomez directly that they’re “SO EFFING HAPPY” for the alleged fiancee.
Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged- pic.twitter.com/Fn0geEyiuH— •hella• (@elco__ss) August 8, 2024
Another user posted a speculative prediction that it won’t be long before the lovebirds welcome a child.
@selenagomez YES SSSEEELLLEEENNNAAA!!! I hear you’re engaged and I’m down on my knees praying it’s true. SO EFFFING HAPPY FOR YOU!!! 🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜🥳🥳🥳❤️🩹— Skitzi The Neurodivergent (@Road2integrity) August 5, 2024
However, not everyone’s thrilled about the music industry power couple. Many fans believe that Selena could do better, proving yet again the toxic possessiveness steeped in online fandoms. User @srirachally posted that the haters give her “the ick”.
starting my 2025 predictions early: Selena Gomez gets pregnant with Benny blanco’s child— ellbells (@elliequently) August 9, 2024
ppl giving selena gomez shit for being w benny blanco give me the ick.. like shawty is SO happy stfu— ₳.🪷 (@srirachally) August 6, 2024
Benny and the Jetsetter
In 2019, the two musicians collaborated on the hit single “I Can’t Get Enough.” Gomez and Blanco were pictured in an adorable pajama party scene, with Blanco dancing in a teddy bear costume. In December 2023, Gomez confirmed that she’d been dating Blanco for six months.
Since then, the couple has been quite public about their romantic bliss. In April 2024, Blanco told The Wall Street Journal, “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”
Whether or not the rumors are true remains to be seen. But Benny and Selena seem to be completely crazy about each other. And after years of personal struggles with mental health and the difficulties of life in the public eye, it’s quite refreshing for pop music fans to see Gomez relishing in her newfound joy. So cheers to the happy couple.