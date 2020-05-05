Dallas Symphony Orchestra Sends Violinists to Serenade a Dallas Woman on Her 100th Birthday

This past weekend, a Dallas woman named MaryBelle Judd turned 100 years old. The act of surviving an entire century is an occasion that should earn one, at the very least, a celebratory dinner at Chili’s, but COVID-19 forced Judd's family to stay at home.

A pandemic might have derailed plans for a big party that the family had planned for Judd, but it wasn't going to stop Suzie Chafin from trying to honor her grandmother. Chafin contacted the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where Judd had been a violinist until the mid-1980s, and asked if they could help.

The DSO decided to send out musicians to serenade Judd and contacted a few of their musicians to see who was available.

On Sunday, two DSO violinists turned up to surprise Judd with a driveway concert. Some of her relatives, including two daughters, granddaughters and in-laws, stopped by for a socially distant party, along with some well-wishing neighbors.