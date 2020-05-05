 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Two violinists came out to serenade 100-year-old MaryBelle Judd.EXPAND
Two violinists came out to serenade 100-year-old MaryBelle Judd.
courtesy Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Sends Violinists to Serenade a Dallas Woman on Her 100th Birthday

Eva Raggio | May 5, 2020 | 4:00am
This past weekend, a Dallas woman named MaryBelle Judd turned 100 years old. The act of surviving an entire century is an occasion that should earn one, at the very least, a celebratory dinner at Chili’s, but COVID-19 forced Judd's family to stay at home.

A pandemic might have derailed plans for a big party that the family had planned for Judd, but it wasn't going to stop Suzie Chafin from trying to honor her grandmother. Chafin contacted the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where Judd had been a violinist until the mid-1980s, and asked if they could help.

The DSO decided to send out musicians to serenade Judd and contacted a few of their musicians to see who was available.

On Sunday, two DSO violinists turned up to surprise Judd with a driveway concert. Some of her relatives, including two daughters, granddaughters and in-laws, stopped by for a socially distant party, along with some well-wishing neighbors. 

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

