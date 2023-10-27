 Dallas Zoo Gathers Ivory, Skins at Event Aimed at Wildlife Trafficking | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Animal Welfare

Dallas Zoo Collects Ivory, Skins as It Works To Educate Public About Illegal Wildlife Trade

Dallas is a hub in the illegal wildlife trade, and the zoo wants to help stop that through education.
October 27, 2023
A carved ivory tusk collected at the Dallas Zoo's Toss the Tusk event this month.
A carved ivory tusk collected at the Dallas Zoo's Toss the Tusk event this month. Dallas Zoo
Share this:
Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the Dallas Zoo, is well-versed in the issue of wildlife trafficking and poaching. But his focus does not lie in the grassy African plains or the river valleys of Southeast Asia. Edell’s cases take place right here in North Texas.

Dallas is the fourth-ranked city in the United States in the trading of illegal wildlife and wildlife products. Outside of the illegal purchasing and housing of exotic animals, a large number of animal-derived items readily available across Dallas-Fort Worth are sourced from the illegal wildlife trade. It's likely that many items of North Texans’ clothing and accessories, from python cowboy boots to ivory jewelry, have been transported here through the trafficking and poaching market, Edell says.

“When talking about wildlife traffic, North Texas is not the first place that comes to people’s minds,” Edell says. “It is, inherently, a global issue — and North Texas is a huge hub, so the more we talk about it the better.”

To increase awareness and reduce what is cycled back into the trade, the Dallas Zoo offers community programs. Its most recent organized effort took place on Oct. 20. The zoo's first Toss the Tusk is a collection effort taking place across multiple U.S. zoos in collaboration with the Association of Zoos, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas Parks & Wildlife to educate and encourage the community to fight against wildlife trafficking.
click to enlarge
Officials at the Dallas Zoo collected 39 items made from wildlife, including 31 pounds of ivory and 40 pounds of skins and furs, some removed from critically endangered species.
Dallas Zoo
“When we reached out to the Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas Parks & Wildlife, and we started talking about this idea of holding a very public-facing event to talk about trade, they were ecstatic,” Edell says. “The more people think and know about the impact of their own actions, the better and the easier it is on law enforcement who are just trying to keep up.”

Last Friday, 350 visitors met with members of the Dallas Zoo’s conservation team and partnering organizations to surrender pieces of wildlife products and learn more about the local and global wildlife trade. Throughout the day, Dallas Zoo collected 39 items made from wildlife, including more than 31 pounds of ivory and approximately 40 pounds of wildlife skins and furs, including a coat made from at least six critically endangered ocelots.

“For people who are tempted to buy a wildlife product, doing your homework, doing that research, is really key.” – Harrison Edell, Dallas Zoo

tweet this
Edell says what typically moves people to surrender these items is the knowledge of where and how the item was likely obtained in the illegal poaching and trading system. He says one story he heard from a guest at last week’s collection event was particularly meaningful to him and put the broader issue of wildlife conservation into context.

“One of the conversations I had was with a woman [...] who had been gifted an ivory carving that she had left sitting on a shelf in her home for years,” Edell says. “She said, ‘I don't love this thing. We just inherited it. We feel guilty keeping it in the house, but we also feel guilty getting rid of it. [...] I would rather just bring it to you and feel good about the process, as opposed to just kicking the can down the road and hoping that the next generation figures out what to do about it.’ ... That perfectly sums up what we’re trying to do here.”

While the Toss the Tusk event was Dallas Zoo’s first organized collection, the zoo has continuously encouraged guests to inquire about donating wildlife products to the zoo year-round. Once collected, the items are sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s storage facilities, where they are cataloged and used to help teach agents the differences between certain products, such as walrus ivory versus elephant ivory.

Edell says wildlife officers often have no way of knowing whether products such as ivory have been sourced from an elephant two years ago or is a 100-year-old heirloom. Additionally, he says certain preserved products such as butterfly pinnings that are labeled as “sustainably sourced” may actually be from a rare or endangered species. The struggle to identify the time and manner in which a product was sourced complicates how consumers can determine what is “ethically sourced.” Additional factors, like lag time between when the species is endangered and when legislation catches up, add further complexities to market ethics.

“It’s a tough question to answer [what makes wildlife products ethical],” Edell says. “For people who are tempted to buy a wildlife product, doing your homework, doing that research, is really key.” Asking vendors questions about where and how their products were sourced will reveal a lot to you about what aspects of the market are trustworthy, Edell says.

“For some vendors, ignorance is bliss, and they either won’t or can’t answer some of those questions for you,” Edell says. “There’s nothing wrong with questioning, and if they really know their stuff, those vendors shouldn't be threatened by them.”

In addition to wildlife product collections, the Dallas Zoo gets frequent calls regarding incidents of live wildlife trade across North Texas. However, the zoo’s limited capacity frequently prevents it from housing every animal captured. Because of this, Edell says Dallas Zoo meetings early next year will focus on building a network of animal staff across the U.S. who can collectively address such situations.

In the meantime, Edell says the zoo is committed to educating its thousands of annual visitors about the prevalence and effect of animal trade in their area. In doing so, he hopes others are more equipped to help fight the effects of illegal wildlife trafficking and trade worldwide.

“I think the more time you spend interacting with Murphy, the African grey parrot who lives at Birds Landing, or with one of the giraffes or one of the Galapagos tortoises, the more likely you are to react when you hear about birds that were seized at the airport or tortoises that were confiscated,” Edell says. “That education comes from both empathy building and awareness building, and here, we share animals’ stories to do both.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture intern at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.

Trending

Wanna Know What's in All These Banned Books?

Arts & Culture News

Wanna Know What's in All These Banned Books?

By Danny Gallagher
'It Came From Texas' Film Festival Is a Horror Fest With a Splash of Kitsch and Camp

Arts & Culture News

'It Came From Texas' Film Festival Is a Horror Fest With a Splash of Kitsch and Camp

By Kendall Morgan
Watch This: FX and Hulu Aim To Scare the Bejeezus Out of You With American Horror Stories Event

Film and TV

Watch This: FX and Hulu Aim To Scare the Bejeezus Out of You With American Horror Stories Event

By Peter Vonder Haar
Bella Hadid Is Dating a Fort Worth Cowboy: What That Means for the Rest of Us

Arts & Culture News

Bella Hadid Is Dating a Fort Worth Cowboy: What That Means for the Rest of Us

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation