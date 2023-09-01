 Death The Musical III Isn't About the Blood. It's About the Tears. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Theater

The Blood Doesn't Fly in Pocket Sandwich's Death The Musical III, But Some Tears Might

The third entry in a trilogy brings less gore and more emotional heft (along with the comedy).
September 1, 2023
From left, Robin Clayton, Abigail Palmgren and Rowan Gilvie play sorority sisters who must confront death itself in Death The Musical III: Escape Room at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
From left, Robin Clayton, Abigail Palmgren and Rowan Gilvie play sorority sisters who must confront death itself in Death The Musical III: Escape Room at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton. Liz Castaneda
Share this:
A musical called Death sounds like it would be a tribute to movies like Friday the 13th or Saw, especially since the latest one running at Pocket Sandwich Theatre is the last one in a trilogy. (Horror fans love series. There have been 12 Friday the 13th installments, 10 for Saw.)

Playwright Scott A. Eckert, the writer behind all three musicals, including his latest, Death The Musical III: Escape Room, says there's no splatter zone where guests can expect to get covered in stage blood or even a healthy dose of violence.

"There's a lot of humor in it, but the purpose of this one goes a little deeper," Eckert says. "It's more of a character study of these five women and how they deal with their lives."

Death The Musical III: Escape Room premiered last weekend on Pocket Sandwich Theatre's stage in downtown Carrollton and runs every Thursday – Sunday until Saturday, Sept. 23. It's an interesting take on a genre of horror we thought we knew.

Most horror comedies that take a musical form, like Evil Dead: The Musical, based on director Sam Raimi's iconic series of undead demons possessing the living, tend to focus on the unbelievable notion that anyone would take the time to turn something so crazy into a stage musical. Eckert's latest Death musical turns its attention toward the people whose lives may be hanging in the balance and the things they must confront if they want to go on living.

"It ended up being not what I anticipated," Eckert says. "I don't want to give too much away. It's campy and fun, but there are some twists and turns at the end. It does not go where you think it's gonna go."

The plot centers on five ex-sorority sisters, all of whom have names that start with "Ash" (Eckert swears he didn't realize they share the same name as Ashley Williams from the Evil Dead series) who meet up after 20 years at one of those puzzling escape room experiences. An unnamed person known as The Caretaker looks after the place and "sort of sets everything up and in motion for the sorority ladies," says actor Shane Hurst, who also starred in the first Death musical.

Eckert's Death trilogy started 14 years ago at the old Pocket Sandwich Theatre location on Mockingbird Lane with an Agatha Christie-style story about a mysterious murder in which characters get bumped off à la And Then There Were None. Death The Musical II based its story on tales from The Darwin Awards, the internet website that chronicles the really stupid ways that real people have taken themselves out of life's gene pool.

The third Death musical was in the works at the old Mockingbird Lane space until the COVID outbreak put everything on hold, but Eckert says he wasn't sure how it would pan out as he was writing it. 
click to enlarge
Shane Hurst, left, and Alexis Sparkles Belt star in Death The Musical III: Escape Room, now running at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Liz Castaneda

"I spent the first four months going down the wrong path and not liking it, and when it finally clicked, I went 'Oh! It's because I was trying to write the wrong thing,'" Eckert says. "It's not about how many ways can we kill debs. Let's do something a little different."

A story about an escape room wouldn't work without some fiendish puzzles that may or may not lead to peril, but Eckert says the crew have built some unique set pieces.

"There are hidden doors all through it," he says. "When you look at the set, you'll only see one door, but there are five different ways to get onto the set, and there's a lot of various sneaking on, sneaking off and people seeming to appear out of nowhere."

Going any deeper into Death The Musical III's story would spoil some of the surprises Eckert worked into his script, but the playwright noted that the pasts of the five main characters may come back to haunt or even kill them.

"This one is the I Know What You Did Last Summer that's rife with possibilities, that maybe is something I need to talk to my analyst about," Eckert says. "I think it's a way for me to deal with life or death without taking it too seriously."

Even though all three of Eckert's Death musicals are comedies at their cores, his latest is more emotional at the center of its blood-pumping heart.

"Unlike the other two, it also has some very touching moments and he really delves into the relationship between the characters a little bit more in this one," Hurst says. "It really is essentially a comedy, and it really surprises a lot of people. My wife went up to him and said, 'You're supposed to make me laugh, not cry.'" 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

A Coven of One’s Own: How Denton Built a Modern-Day Witch Community

Arts & Culture News

A Coven of One’s Own: How Denton Built a Modern-Day Witch Community

By Darby Murnane
Heads Up! Tiffany Gomas Is Back at the Airport After Her Viral Tirade About Fake Humans

Arts & Culture News

Heads Up! Tiffany Gomas Is Back at the Airport After Her Viral Tirade About Fake Humans

By Danny Gallagher
The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

Things To Do

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

By Merritt Martin
Six Flags' Renovations Will Bring a New Log Flume Ride to Arlington

Arts & Culture News

Six Flags' Renovations Will Bring a New Log Flume Ride to Arlington

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation