Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Here's What Fair Park Will Look Like After Its Makeover

December 15, 2022 4:00AM

Fair Park's Automotive Building could get a new lighting system and look thanks to a new renovation project approved by voters on Nov. 8.
Fair Park's Automotive Building could get a new lighting system and look thanks to a new renovation project approved by voters on Nov. 8. Overland Partners
The 80-acre Fair Park is one of the most visited places in the state thanks to the annual Texas State Fair, which draws millions of visitors hungry for gastronomical creations on a stick and a ride on its iconic Ferris wheel.

Fair Park been standing for more than 130 years. Most of the buildings and structures — such as the Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Music Hall and the Fair Park Coliseum — haven't been updated in at least a decade, but a new proposal from the nonprofit Fair Park First group could help bring the Park's look and facilities into the 21st century.

"This kind of investment has never really taken place here," says Brian Luallen, the chief executive officer of Fair Park First. "This is not only the biggest investment in Fair Park ever. This is bigger than all the monies from all sources in total since 1936. To call it a game changer is probably an understatement."

Fair Park First released some new renderings created by Overland Partners showing how some of the most visited and well-known buildings might look when renovations are completed. Voters approved Proposition A on the Nov. 8 election ballot by a wide margin, according to Dallas County election results.
Passage paves the way for the city to raise its hotel tax by 2 percent to finance renovations for Fair Park's facilities and for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

click to enlarge
Renovations for the Cotton Bowl and Coliseum are currently in the planning stages.
Overland Partners
Luallen estimates that the renovations could cost approximately $330 million. The funding source is thanks to a bipartisan bill passed in the last Texas legislative session that allows for hotel and rental car tax revenue to be used on municipal park and recreation systems. Texas cities had been able to use those revenue streams for sports and community venues, but Fair Park and the Convention Center didn't qualify under those categories until SB 2181's passage, according to legislative records.

"Basically what it did is created an exception for if you're a municipal park of more than 100 acres in a city of more than a million people and you have a historical designation," Luallen says.

State Rep. Angie Chen Button of Garland introduced the measure with a Big Tex bobblehead that inspired the House chamber to a rousing, nonpartisan round of applause.

"There was a cheer in the chamber and I can tell you that was the only time that happened," Luallen says. "It says a lot to what Fair Park means to people around the state."

The renovations will cover six Fair Park structures: the Automobile Building, Centennial Hall, Fair Park Band Shell, Music Hall at Fair Park, Cotton Bowl Stadium and Fair Park Coliseum. Each will get sleek new designs, vaulted lighting fixtures and new features such as a special club level and concourse gate for the Cotton Bowl.

Some outdoor areas will have longer roofs and overheads to provide more shaded space during the hotter parts of the year along with new lighting and sound systems — something that the Fair Park Band Shell in particularly desperately needs, Luallen says. 
click to enlarge
An artist rendering shows the proposed renovations for the Fair Park Band Shell.
Overland Partners
"That building is in such derelict condition, we couldn't give it away," he says. "It doesn't have its own lighting and sound. How do you have shows without lighting and sound? It doesn't have restrooms. You have to go outside to get to a restroom. That is going to give us a brand new venue that's really beautiful especially when it's illuminated at night. We've talked about it internally as being our Red Rocks."

These new features will be able to do more than accommodate larger crowds and make them more comfortable. They will also allow Fair Park to have "more daring programming" like bigger and more complex touring Broadway productions and live concerts.

"What really benefits Fair Park is we have this tremendous scale of venues covered by Prop A," Luallen says. "We have an amazing collection here but they have to be elevated for visitors and modern users." 
click to enlarge
The Cotton Bowl's club level will have a special bar area and large screens showing the game and events on the main field.
Overland Partners
click to enlarge
With their new interiors, Fair Park buildings will be able to host more formal events throughout the year.
Overland Partners
click to enlarge
The historic Fair Park Coliseum that houses a basketball arena will keep its familar green color but get a more modern façade.
Overland Partners
click to enlarge
The expanded space of the Fair Park Coliseum will allow more concert and show space.
Overland Partners
click to enlarge
An aerial view of the new Fair Park with the Dallas skyline in the background.
Overland Partners
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation