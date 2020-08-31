Frisco Gets a New Playground for Grownups With Trophy Park

Trophy Park brings nightlife to Frisco, but it's also a spot for all the fun and games.

While many of our favorite bars and restaurants in Dallas have shut down or have had limited capacity, crowds from the city are flocking to the suburbs to enjoy live music and get their entertainment fix.

One development that has gained momentum lately is the entertainment district Frisco Star, where several Dallas hotspots have replicated or relocated their concepts. One of these is Trophy Park, which quickly made its name as a Star staple. Once Trophy Room in Uptown, Trophy Ranch in Fort Worth and Trophy Club in Austin before that, the Trophy concept has found its final home on the “$5 Billion Mile.”

“After seeing what was happening up in Frisco, I took an interest in how a lot of businesses were moving up north,” says Trophy Park owner and founder Jeremiah Miranda.

Miranda took a particular interest in Frisco after learning of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' investment into the Frisco Star.

“Jerry Jones is a branding genius, and he really invests in the opportunities around him. Working with him seemed like the best way to catapult the Trophy brand on a national scale,” Miranda says.

In making the transition to the northern suburb, Trophy Park added a variety of free games for patrons to play on their outings. Customers can compete in table games like bubble hockey and soccer and outdoor games like cornhole, mini putt and pingpong. The space also has four full-length bowling lanes that can be rented for a low price.

While the arcade-like atmosphere blends into a sports lounge-meets-family restaurant, Frisco's growing nightlife scene has prompted the owner to add a weekly entertainment schedule unmatched in the city.

“Jerry Jones is a branding genius and he really invests in the opportunities around him. Working with him seemed like the best way to catapult the Trophy brand on a national scale.” –Trophy Park owner Jeremiah Miranda Facebook

Twitter

The new entertainment schedule includes all the fixin’s, such as live music and karaoke, as well as some less common attractions. The weekly schedule begins each Wednesday night with Dance Hall Wednesdays, where tables are moved to the side to create a dance floor, and a hired instructor hosts country dance lessons.

Thursday nights continue the party with karaoke and cash prizes, with a top prize of $5,000. On Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m., Trophy Park will host live music of various genres on their massive patio.

The venue has a new sound barrier built in to block the noise from the street and surrounding areas, opening the door for more forms of live entertainment in the future. This could include eventually bringing live music to the newly added brunch event: Boots, Bottles & Brunch. Now opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, customers can start the day early and indulge in menu items curated for brunch. Along with this, Trophy has extended its food menu to offer loads of new desserts and a late-night menu, as well.

“The pandemic has brought on new challenges for the service industry, so we’re offering cheaper food and more free entertainment to keep our customers happy,” says Miranda, who dealt with the effects of the pandemic just months after opening their Frisco location last fall. “We’ve had to hire more staff, but our servers, bussers and barbacks are on all the time sanitizing the machines, games and bowling balls after each use, and we have a cleaning crew who resanitizes and deep cleans at the end of the night. Then, we do a periodic electrostatic disinfectant on top of that.”

Working with the local police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Trophy Park and others in the area have done work to increase social distancing and mask regulations in order to continue entertaining and providing services for their guests during these tough times.

“We’ve tightened our regulations on how many guests can enter, requiring all guests to enter with masks, of course, and adhere to social distancing across groups,” says Miranda, adding that he made it his priority to enhance the experience of his guests while also maintaining a safe environment. “With our full security staff, along with the Star’s 24-hour security and surveillance team and nearby hotels for those who plan on drinking, we feel confident our guests are in good hands.”