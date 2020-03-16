Everything Fun Has Been Canceled or Postponed. Thanks, COVID-19

Jared's Epic Nerf Battle 5 at AT&T Stadium, the annual Nerf shootout organized by Jared Guynes, has been postponed until August because of Dallas County's order prohibiting gatherings of more than 500 people in the wake of coronavirus.

Fun has been put on hold for the next few weeks.

Just about everything you were looking forward to doing that requires a ticket or involves gatherings of people in enclosed spaces has been postponed or canceled since Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins's public health emergency order on Thursday regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The order was put in place after five additional Dallas County residents tested positive for the virus, including one who has no known travel history.

The order, which prohibits gatherings of 500 people or more, is scheduled until Friday, March 20. Some major events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that take place during the weeklong order — and some scheduled well after the order's end date — have been canceled or postponed.

As of Monday morning, coronavirus has sickened more than 167,400 people worldwide, according to official counts, and at least 6,329 have died. There are more than 3,500 cases in the U.S. and 66 deaths, prompting a declaration of national emergency by President Donald Trump.

Pretty much every major sports league currently in-season has been put on an indefinite hold or outright canceled. The National Basketball Association announced during Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center that it would suspend the remainder of the season for all teams. The decision was made after news surfaced that the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The National Hockey League also decided to suspend its season since it shares venues with NBA teams, according to the NHL's Twitter account.

The newly formed XFL announced it would cancel the remainder of its first season. According to a statement posted on the league's website, the XFL will pay all players "their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season" and issue refunds or credits to future games to ticket holders.

The move may have cost fans the chance to watch full seasons of their favorite sport. If there's one shine of sunlight in this dark time, it did give us this: the first good Mark Cuban GIF in a long time that pretty much sums up how everyone is feeling right now.

via Giphy

Two major conventions for the Dallas con community also announced their abrupt shutdown. The annual All Con fan gathering at the Crowne Plaza Hotel announced Thursday night on its Facebook page that all convention activities and gatherings are canceled past the 11 a.m. Friday start date for the public health order. The convention started on Thursday while fans were at the event before the county judge issued his order.

The Fan Expo Dallas convention scheduled for the weekend of March 27 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been postponed to the summer. The convention has been rescheduled for the weekend of Friday-Sunday, July 19-21. Ticket holders can either transfer their reservations to the new date or for the May 2021 convention or receive a full refund, according to a statement.

The annual Texas Pinball Festival that was scheduled for the weekend starting on Friday, March 27 in Frisco's Embassy Suites Hotel & Convention Center has also been canceled even though it was after the March 20 end date. The decision to cancel the pinball gathering stemmed from the World Health Organization declaration regarding COVID-19 as an official pandemic on Wednesday and Trump's travel suspension between U.S. and Europe during his public address on Wednesday (which, by the way, is inaccurate, according to several fact checks) spooked some of the festival's exhibitors.

"What affects us even more directly is that President Trump has suspended travel from most of Europe and many of our vendors and special guests have contacted us in the last 24 hours to notify us they would not be coming to TPF due to concern for the COVID-19 threat," according to a statement on the festival's website. "We've said it many times. Without the exhibitors, there is no show. We cannot express how devastating this is to TPF and to us personally."

The AT&T Performing Arts Center nixed shows and events scheduled during the ban, including the Pi Day Math Festival in Sammons Park. Instead, it will take place "virtually" through its YouTube channel. The ATTPAC also canceled the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show at the Winspear Opera House on Friday and Saturday. Ticket holders will be notified about rescheduled performance dates by Tuesday, March 31, according to each events' Facebook pages.

The annual fan gathering All Con came to an abrupt end Friday morning at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Addison thanks to the county's COVID-19 emergency order. Ed Steele

The Dallas Comedy House in Deep Ellum announced it will postpone its upcoming Dallas Comedy Festival to a date later in the year "in a few months," according to the festival's website.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra announced that all performances at the Meyerson Symphony Center from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22 have been canceled, according to a release.

Pretty much every recreational amenity offered by the city will be closed for the next week. The City of Dallas announced earlier today that all libraries, cultural and recreational centers including the athletic fields and city programs will be closed to the public until March 20.

The fifth annual Jared's Epic Nerf Battle held at AT&T Stadium has been canceled, but organizer Jared Guynes says on his YouTube channel that he's working to move it to early August.

Several educational events and venues also announced closures, including the Dallas Museum of Art, Arlington Museum of Art, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the FIGMENT Dallas arts festival at Reverchon Park and the Dallas Zoo and Children's Aquarium at Fair Park. All will remain closed until March 20. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will close starting Saturday and remain closed until Sunday, March 22.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington announced the theme park will remain closed until the end of the month.

The Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff has not canceled any shows but they are severely limiting the attendance totals based on the county's recommendations. The movie theater will cut off sales of tickets at 250 tickets per event during the duration of the emergency order.

"Patrons are encouraged to utilize our large auditorium to space themselves out during shows," according to the theater's Facebook page.