Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Architecture and Design

Grandscape's New 200-Foot Ferris Wheel Reshapes The Colony's Skyline

October 29, 2021 4:00AM

The Grandscape Wheel is a new 200-foot tall Ferris wheel at the Grandscape complex in The Colony.
The Grandscape Wheel is a new 200-foot tall Ferris wheel at the Grandscape complex in The Colony. Danny Gallagher
Next time you're driving east on the Sam Rayburn Tollway toward The Colony, you'll be able to spot the newest addition to the Grandscape shopping and entertainment complex.

The new Grandscape Wheel became the tallest structure and attraction in the north Collin County city following its official opening this Wednesday.

"This is an icon that says this is why you need to get at the next exit," says The Colony Mayor Joe McCourry.

The new Ferris wheel stands at 200 feet tall and holds 42 gondolas including a special VIP gondola with a glass bottom floor and leather seats. The Colony is now one of 13 cities in the Americas to have one of these types of observation wheels within its borders.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


SouthWest Wheel Partners developer and managing partner Jim Riggs says at the wheel's apex, "you can see downtown Dallas from here."
click to enlarge The new Ferris wheel in The Colony is just one of many attractions at the new Grandscape complex. - DANNY GALLAGHER
The new Ferris wheel in The Colony is just one of many attractions at the new Grandscape complex.
Danny Gallagher

The attraction is designed for individual groups to ride the wheel together, eight people to a gondola. Guests can ride it alone or with members of their own group and bring beverages on board as they go around the wheel. Each run can load four groups of people per stop and ride around three times before exiting. Each gondola also has air conditioning and a rider controlled lighting system.

The Grandscape Wheel is just one of several attractions at The Colony entertainment complex that opened last April. The facility also houses the live music venue The Stage at Grandscape, the luxury Galaxy Theater with 16 screens, a tech-fueled escape room called The Electric Gamebox, a go-kart and arcade game complex Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and a themed indoor miniature golf course with four unique 9-hole courses called Puttery.

Last June, the Grandscape opened the animatronic dinosaur walkthrough attraction Jurassic World: The Exhibition based on the dino models used in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films.

"This is just the start of what's going on here at Grandscape," Riggs says. 
click to enlarge Guests exit following a twirl on the Grandscape Wheel at Grandscape in The Colony. - DANNY GALLAGHER
Guests exit following a twirl on the Grandscape Wheel at Grandscape in The Colony.
Danny Gallagher
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation