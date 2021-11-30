Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Outside

Where and How to Stay Healthy in Dallas This Holiday Season

November 30, 2021 4:00AM

The staff of Grit Fitness wants to keep you active this holiday season.
The staff of Grit Fitness wants to keep you active this holiday season. Jasmine Green
The holidays are coming in hot, which means there will be no shortage of frosted sugar cookies and nothing sounds better than grabbing those unattractive flannel jammies and curling up on the couch. But in between the snacks, cozying up at home and relaxing, set aside some time to get moving. Instead of waiting until Jan. 1 to make your way to the overcrowded gym, get a head start now and try out some of the best local activities to stay active and healthy holiday season.

Yoga

Saturday Morning Free Brewery Yoga at Westlake Brewing Co.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturdays
2816 Commerce St.
Start off your Saturday with a free yoga session at this Deep Ellum craft brewery and then treat yourself to a pint after the final namaste. Attendees must sign up for this class in advance and are asked to bring their own mat and towel. This workout is usually held on the brewery patio, but the party moves indoors if the weather is under 60 degrees or rainy. Reserve your spot at: yoga.westlake.beer

Dance

Cardio Party + Wine/Spirit Tasting with Social Joy
9:15 a.m Saturday, Dec. 4
3314 Ross Ave.
If you love to dance but loathe a typical workout, this dance cardio and Zumba mash-up is for you. Founder and instructor Martha Palacios is passionate about leading joyful fitness experiences that encourage physical activity for the long haul, so it makes sense that attendees are too busy leaving it all on the dance floor to realize they’re exercising. Those who purchase tickets ($20) also receive a spirit or wine tasting after class that will perfectly complement your endorphin overflow.

Outdoors Fitness

November Project Dallas
6:15 a.m. every Wednesday
2200 Hugo St.
and 6:15 a.m every Friday
1199 Kessler Parkway
Free fitness is the best type of fitness. The Dallas chapter of November Project encourages individuals to #JustShowUp for a 6:15 a.m. outdoor HIIT class on Wednesdays at The American Airlines Center or join a hills workout on Friday mornings near the Kessler Park. This group prides itself on attracting individuals of all fitness levels and is focused on building a community that is dedicated to staying healthy. To find out more information about where to meet, visit november-project.com/dallas-tx.

Personal Training

Body Mountain
120 Express St.
 If you’re feeling saucy and committed this holiday season, get moving with a personal trainer. When you go one-on-one with Body Mountain staff, you receive a custom workout program and nutrition plan that will have you empowered to conquer your fitness goals. They also offer several group classes, and your first session with a personal trainer is free. To request an appointment to meet with a trainer and for pricing visit bodymountain.com.

Running

Jingle All the 5K, 10K Day
8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West (near Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge)
Burn off some holiday stress by purchasing a ticket ($42.75) to run in the Jingle All the 5K, 10K Day and support the local 29 Acres organization. Sign up to run or walk either race and even register your little one for the kids dash ($29.75) if they have some holiday hyperactivity to release. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dallasholiday5k.com.

Studio

Healthy Holidays Challenge at Grit Fitness
Nov. 26 – Dec. 31
Various locations
Anyone up for a little challenge? Head over to boutique studio Grit Fitness to get signed up. When you take 15 of their classes and leave a Google review, you complete the challenge and win a Grit-branded pink sweatshirt as a prize. This studio (with two Dallas locations and one in Farmers Branch) offers a variety of group fitness classes that are tough, energetic and foster a positive and empowering community for women. To sign up for the challenge, all participants must have a membership — but those who don’t can still take advantage of their sale to join in on the sweaty fun. For details, visit dallasgritfitness.com.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation