Where and How to Stay Healthy in Dallas This Holiday Season

YogaSaturday Morning Free Brewery Yoga at Westlake Brewing Co.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturdays
2816 Commerce St.
Start off your Saturday with a free yoga session at this Deep Ellum craft brewery and then treat yourself to a pint after the final namaste. Attendees must sign up for this class in advance and are asked to bring their own mat and towel. This workout is usually held on the brewery patio, but the party moves indoors if the weather is under 60 degrees or rainy. Reserve your spot at: yoga.westlake.beer
DanceCardio Party + Wine/Spirit Tasting with Social Joy
9:15 a.m Saturday, Dec. 4
3314 Ross Ave.
If you love to dance but loathe a typical workout, this dance cardio and Zumba mash-up is for you. Founder and instructor Martha Palacios is passionate about leading joyful fitness experiences that encourage physical activity for the long haul, so it makes sense that attendees are too busy leaving it all on the dance floor to realize they’re exercising. Those who purchase tickets ($20) also receive a spirit or wine tasting after class that will perfectly complement your endorphin overflow.
Outdoors FitnessNovember Project Dallas
6:15 a.m. every Wednesday
2200 Hugo St.
and 6:15 a.m every Friday
1199 Kessler Parkway
Free fitness is the best type of fitness. The Dallas chapter of November Project encourages individuals to #JustShowUp for a 6:15 a.m. outdoor HIIT class on Wednesdays at The American Airlines Center or join a hills workout on Friday mornings near the Kessler Park. This group prides itself on attracting individuals of all fitness levels and is focused on building a community that is dedicated to staying healthy. To find out more information about where to meet, visit november-project.com/dallas-tx.
Personal TrainingBody Mountain
120 Express St.
If you’re feeling saucy and committed this holiday season, get moving with a personal trainer. When you go one-on-one with Body Mountain staff, you receive a custom workout program and nutrition plan that will have you empowered to conquer your fitness goals. They also offer several group classes, and your first session with a personal trainer is free. To request an appointment to meet with a trainer and for pricing visit bodymountain.com.
RunningJingle All the 5K, 10K Day
8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Continental Bridge Gateway Plaza West (near Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge)
Burn off some holiday stress by purchasing a ticket ($42.75) to run in the Jingle All the 5K, 10K Day and support the local 29 Acres organization. Sign up to run or walk either race and even register your little one for the kids dash ($29.75) if they have some holiday hyperactivity to release. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dallasholiday5k.com.
StudioHealthy Holidays Challenge at Grit Fitness
Nov. 26 – Dec. 31
Various locations
Anyone up for a little challenge? Head over to boutique studio Grit Fitness to get signed up. When you take 15 of their classes and leave a Google review, you complete the challenge and win a Grit-branded pink sweatshirt as a prize. This studio (with two Dallas locations and one in Farmers Branch) offers a variety of group fitness classes that are tough, energetic and foster a positive and empowering community for women. To sign up for the challenge, all participants must have a membership — but those who don’t can still take advantage of their sale to join in on the sweaty fun. For details, visit dallasgritfitness.com.