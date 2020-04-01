Safe Travels: A Dallas Travel Blogger Give Us Virtual Travel Recommendations

Sure, the city really did our girl Meghan wrong, but there's just so much to do there.

In 2017, Jessica Serna started the travel blog My Curly Adventures after returning from a monthslong trip to Spain, where she hopped around the old continent in search of its best food and fashion.

Serna is used to staying close by; she’s big on Texas road trips, where she seeks quaint adventures in the country, finds romance in Dallas nights and even the appeal in staycationing in Frisco. So Serna wasn’t about to let some small thing like a mandatory quarantine derail her from finding new places to write about and teaching others about how to seek out the best the world has to offer.

While wanderlustful corona deniers continue traveling for funsies, taking advantage of decreased prices for airline tickets and of their fellow humans most at risk (Where are they even going? Everything is closed everywhere), Serna has found an ethical way to travel while sitting at home, flattening that curve.

For her first online-only international destination, the blogger chose to take her readers to London, a city she’s never visited in the flesh.

“I’ve always wanted to visit London. It’s a bucket-list trip for me,” Serna says. “Since I found myself unable to travel for my blog, I decided to virtually travel to London with my husband.”

Here is her itinerary, in her own words:

On the bright side, this new normal allows us to travel so light that we won’t have to worry about exchanging currency or whether we’ll be able to plug in our straighteners without starting an electrical fire.