Tripping Out: Chasing Waterfalls in West Texas

Although Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, don't expect the North Texas weather to abide by that idea. So, we're mapping out easy getaways to escape the lingering Texas heat.
Located in the desolate remoteness of West Texas’ Big Bend Ranch State Park are the state’s second- and third-highest waterfalls, Madrid Falls and Mexicano Falls.
At 100 feet tall, Madrid Falls is an enigma wrapped in a quagmire. While its cool, refreshing lushness and scenic beauty spill into the Rio Grande River, it remains surrounded by hot, dry desert terrain and spectacular cliffs. Its majestic drama is magnified by its elevation, which is 3,681 feet above sea level, and its streaming power is amplified after sizable rains.
Accessing Madrid Falls is tricky, though. Due to the ruggedness and uneven terrain encasing its beauty, including a poorly maintained trail that impedes navigation, reaching the waterfall is a challenge best saved for experienced hikers. And unless you drive a high-clearance vehicle that sits well above the ground, traversing the roads will be next to impossible.
Mexicano Falls is no easy feat to visit, but it’s a less arduous trek than the one to Madrid Falls. The easiest way to experience the 80-foot-tall waterfall up close is to make your way to Ojito Adentro Trail in the Bofecillos Mountains and hike the one-mile trip to Mexicano Falls. Warning, though: Mexicano Falls is nowhere near as dramatic as Madrid Falls and features a stream of water that’s tantamount to turning on a bathtub faucet. Cooling off is the main goal, though, right?
In addition to viewing both waterfalls, Big Bend Ranch State Park is a magnet for outdoor activities that let you hike and mountain bike its trails, horseback riding, 4x4 touring, nature viewing, birding and stargazing. There’s also river access to the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo corridor through access points that dot FM 170. Here, you have fantastic opportunities to go rafting, canoeing, picnicking and fishing. Class II and Class III rapids can be accessed through Colorado Canyon; however, river access through this juncture is risky when it floods.
As for accommodations, the single-bed lodging at the state park-owned Sauceda Bunkhouse is cost-effective at $35 per person (not including the daily entrance fee at the park). Sadly, it’s closed for wastewater repairs. But do keep that option in your back pocket for future use.
The town of Terlingua, Texas, is your best bet for accommodations near Big Bend. The selections include the Big Bend Holiday Inn, El Dorado Hotel, Chisos Mining Hotel, The Buzzard’s Roost Nightly Rentals, Big Bend Casitas, Riata Inn Presidio and The Summit at Big Bend. The Summit at Big Bend, specifically, sits between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend State Park and features luxury cave hotel rooms less than 20 minutes from the legendary Terlingua Ghost Town.
While eight hours is not exactly the quickest getaway vacation, it does offer a stunning reminder of our state's natural beauty.