Shay Mitchell’s Brand BÉIS Lands in Dallas With the BÉIS Hotel Pop-Up

click to enlarge Shoppers can pose with the coveted beige Weekender Bag at the brand's pop-up shop on McKinney Avenue. Courtesy of BÉIS

West Village just got a little more BÉIS-ic.alumna Shay Mitchell’s lifestyle and luggage e-commerce brand BÉIS has taken over a spot on McKinney Avenue with the BÉIS Hotel, an immersive shopping experience fashioned like a luxury hotel.For the first time, Dallasites are able to shop the brand in real life. The BÉIS Hotel landed in Dallas on Sept. 2 and is open for shopping through Sept. 28.The pop-up, at 3669 McKinney Ave., No. 103B, is stocked with BÉIS travel essentials including the viral flagship product, The Weekender bag, a chic carry-on, and everyday accessories.Dallas is the BÉIS Hotel’s third stop, following those in Los Angeles and in Mitchell’s stomping grounds of Vancouver, Canada.“[Dallas] just felt like the right place to be,” Mitchell says. “This is the biggest one [pop-up] that we've done. It really does go back to ‘everything is bigger.’ Everything is bigger here, literally!”The Dallas edition of the BÉIS Hotel includes a greenery and gold-accented “check-in desk” and an “elevator” where shoppers can pose with the coveted beige Weekender Bag and beige carry-on luggage against a branded mirror. A showroom called the “BÉIS Suite” has accessories, apparel and travel essentials available for consumers to engage with. The photo opportunities are boundless.The Canadian actress launched BÉIS in 2018, a year after the final episode ofaired. Over the last five years, the brand has superseded her acting stardom.“I would love to say that everybody who bought BÉIS knows who I am. That is not the case,” the entrepreneur says.Mitchell’s favorite pastime is finding BÉIS “in the wild,” at the airport or in public.BÉIS has become the “it girl” of luggage. Its social media stardom has accelerated the brand’s fast-paced growth.Jet-setters needed a bag that was chic, functional and affordable. The Weekender, which was designed on a napkin, checked those boxes. Now, Mitchell’s needs have expanded.Since BÉIS launch, Mitchell has given birth to two daughters, launched Onda Sparkling Tequila and continued to act and produce. BÉIS’ product expansion parallels these milestones.“It's based on my own life as a multi-hyphenate having many different roles,” Mitchell says. “As a mom, you're wearing a million different hats. You're a driver, you're a chef, you're everything.”The brand has evolved from The Weekender to an expansive range of on-the-go necessities for the working, parenting and traveling consumer including The Work Tote, The Ultimate Diaper Backpack, a kid’s line, a pumping bag and pet carrier.Mitchell aims to integrate BÉIS into the lives of her consumers.“BÉIS just wants to fit into your life and make it easier for you and more enjoyable when you’re traveling,” Mitchell says. “These are products that help make your life easier, not change it.”Mitchell celebrated the Dallas launch on Sept. 15. She came to Dallas bearing gifts. Five lucky locals were given luggage that the BÉIS team planted around the city. Mitchell posed for photos, recorded TikToks and clinked cans of Onda with Dallas shoppers at the pop-up. She ended the night with an intimate dinner with her team at Carbone.The festivities aren’t done. The BÉIS team has two more opportunities for locals to engage with the brand.On Sept. 23, from noon to 6 p.m, BÉIS will host “Spa Day Saturday,” when the brand will pamper shoppers with chair massages, manicures and nail art.On Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m., BÉIS invites Dallas to “Room Service + Happy Hour” for room service food and free cans of Onda.“The energy here is so great,”Mitchell says. “It always feels so vibrant every time I come out here. This just felt like the perfect fit.”