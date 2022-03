In Retrospect, All the Ways in Which Twilight Has Redeemed Itself

We got Christian Bale’s “Batlip” and Ben Affleck’s “Batfleck,” so prepare for the era of “Battinson.” That’s right, Robert Pattinson is the latest to step into the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming rebootHow many times do we possibly need to see Thomas and Martha Wayne get gunned down in an alleyway? Don't know, but we’re anxious to see how Pattinson fares in the role of the Dark Knight, and we’re hoping that silly detractors won’t still be trying to hold his tenure in thefilms against him.Look, Pattinson was a young actor offered a chance to pay off his college education with a lofty role in a YA adaptation. We can’t blame him, and if you’ve seen any of his recent comments on the series you can see he wasn’t exactly a fan. When asked aboutauthor Stephanie Meyers, Pattinson laughed and said “this woman is mad.” Though even more recently, he said that " hating Twilight isn't cool anymore ," and it's "so 2010."Vampire teen romance aside, Pattinson has shown real progression as an actor, and he’s clearly one of the best of his generation. Between solving Christopher Nolan’s puzzle in, robbing banks in, bonding with Willem Dafoe inand searching for buried treasure in, he’s shown a versatility that’s rare among any actor. At this point, holdingagainst him is like referring to Leonardo DiCaprio as “the guy from.”Pattinson isn’t the onlyalum to redeem himself. Here are some other members of the series who have gone on to bigger and better things and some other ways in which, in retrospect, we now realizewasn't so bad.Stewart recently received her first Academy Award nomination for the excellent biopic, and it's the latest honor in her growing filmography of hits. Like Pattinson, she’s definitely gone down the arthouse movie route with films such asand“From the director of the two-partfinale” isn’t something you’re going to see on a lot of trailer materials, butfilmmaker Bill Condon deserves more credit. He’s also the director of the award-nominated, the recent Sherlock Holmes adventureand the billion dollar-grossing remake ofRami Malek is probably hoping that nobody remembers his performance as Benjamin in theseries, and it doesn’t seem like anyone has. Malek is now as an Oscar winner forand an Emmy winner for. His vampire fangs have forever been replaced in movie fans' memories with his prosthetic Freddie Mercury smile.Chris Weitz may have been dealt a bad hand early in his career when he directedHowever, Weitz has also written such varied films as the Hugh Grant romantic comedyand the prequel. He stepped back into the director’s chair for the gripping Holocaust thriller. He'll be fine.Remember the creepy half-vampire baby that Jacob was sort of in love with? We’re pretty sure he went on to be the creepy fake baby that Bradley Cooper cradles inLook, “A Thousand Years” is an easy pick if you have a particularly emotional significant other. We’ll forget that it’s now in reference of a super old vampire preying on a teenage girl.No one ever praised Stephanie Meyers for her writing ability, but we’ll say this: she at least had vampires, fantasy and clever plot lines. That’s more than can be said for, thefan fiction that became a sensation among creeps.We’d rather watch goopy teenage melodrama than whateverwas supposed to be.Check out the actual names of the tracks on the originalsoundtrack. Titles such as “The Most Dangerous Predator” and “Tracking” hint that composer Carter Burwell understood the story’s creepy plot and was dropping warnings to teen girls everywhere by explicitly calling this behavior as he saw it.With the many winter storms Dallas has now survived, we've come to appreciate that we could actually use that sweater we used to make fun of. None of the other fashion (or haircuts) hold up, but we're OK with that. It was the early aughts.Hahaha, just kidding. He still sucks.