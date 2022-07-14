Rocket League World Championship Will Land in Fort Worth Next Month

Another kind of soccer game is coming to town a lot sooner than that, and it's a hell of a lot cooler. It involves cars and video games.
The Rocket League World Championship will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth next month. The esports tournament is based on the extremely popular Psyonix sports video game in which teams of high-powered cars play a round of soccer in a digitized arena.
Rocket League has become one of the most coveted, popular and competitive games in esports. This year's competition will bring some of the world's greatest players and teams vying for a prize pool worth $6 million from various events, according to the league's official website.
The Rocket League World Championship is also one of the largest esports competitions. The 2021-22 season kicked off with a regional expansion to three new territories including Asia-Pacific North, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & North Africa that brings dozens of new countries to the field. The Rocket League championship also has teams competing from North America, Europe, Oceania, South America and Sub-Saharan Africa.
The journey to the final championship is a Swiss format in which each competitor faces one another during the course of the season based on scores, and a number of wins are required to advance through each stage.
The three-day Rocket League World Championship takes place Aug. 12-14 at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., in Fort Worth. Ticket packages be purchased online at Ticketmaster.