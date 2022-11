From Selena Gomez to Stars From The Walking Dead: Celebrities Who Got Their Start on Barney

Off the top of your head, what’s the most obnoxious children’s television show of all time? While some people might think ofor, the image that probably jumps to mind is one of a certain purple dinosaur.has its origins in Plano. The educational series began shooting in North Texas when it debuted on PBS in 1992.became a phenomenon that quickly drew the ire of irritated parents. Is there anything more obnoxious than hearing this purple monster sing with a group of children? The new Peacock original docuseriesexplores the deep well of “Barney hatred” that swept the nation During the dawn of the internet,inspired some of the first online trolls and hate groups.explores some of the disturbing ramifications of the controversy. There were death threats against the show’s creators and composers, and many of the children who were featured in the series were relentlessly bullied. Although frat boys’ tradition of holding “smashing” parties for Barney toys seems like it was all in fun, the hatred inspired some haunting online parodies and extremist groups. A Marine Corps University professor, Douglas Streusand, even discovered that online searches for “jihad” were often linked to searches forAs the docuseries notes, there was nothing aboutthat was done in bad faith. The show’s creator, Sheryl Leach, came up with the idea to entertain her young son, Patrick, but the strains on her marriage and the pressure of the series ended up destroying the family. Patrick Leach grew up to resent his mother’s show; in 2013, he was arrested in Malibu on charges of attempted murder.Like everything on the Internet, the “Anti-Barney” campaign is only funny if you don’t take it seriously.was the first acting gig of many child stars who went on to find success in the series. Check out these future stars that were among Barney’s family.Long before she made her Disney Channel debut on, the future pop star (and Grand Prairie native) was a regular on. Gomez appeared as Gianna, one of Barney’s best friends, on the series from 2002 to 2004. Although the realization caught a lot of her fans off guard, Gomez was able to make fun of her role in her monologue on Saturday Night Live Gomez wasn’t the only future megastar to make her start on. During Gomez’s run on the series, Demi Lovato appeared as her companion Angela. It kicked off a friendship between the two that has a notoriously rocky history, but at some point Gomez referred to Lovato as “my best friend since we were seven years old.”Here’s one for you,fans. Malese Jow (professionally known as Melise) got her start with Barney at the age of six. While The Vampire Diaries may have been popular among teenage audiences, Jow has also appeared in more critically acclaimed projects likeand CW’s. Maybe Barney taught her a thing or two about working hard.Another Dallas native, Jaren Lewison, graduated from Pearce High School in Richardson in 2019. He’s currently a heartthrob on Netflix’s, but he made his acting debut onback in 2008. Would Barney approve of all the teen drama onJackson Pace announced himself as “one to watch” with his child role on, but he’s recently shown his dramatic range with a performance as Gage on the last few seasons of. While Pace may have been hailed as a “breakout star” upon hisdebut, his actual first acting gig was on two episodes ofin 2006.Remember Eddie Murphy’s adorable daughter from thesequels? Kyla Pratt appeared alongside the comedy legend in those family films before her breakout role as Penny Proud on the Disney Channel series(which received an acclaimed reboot on Disney+). Pratt didn’t just show up for a few randomepisodes; she co-starred with the purple dinosaur in the 1998 feature filmIt’s a little unnerving how many stars have appeared on bothand. Maybe there’s a crossover in the future; could we see zombie dinosaurs in’s last season? Brighton Sharbino (aka Lizzie) sang with Barney during her youth, but she managed to take on some more adult roles with her appearance as Woody Harrelson’s daughter in the first season ofThe star ofon the Disney Channel also appeared as Dwayne Johnson’s daughter in. However, Pettis appeared in several projects within the Barney universe, including the filmsand. To be honest, the Barney films probably received better reviews than Netflix’s, in which Pettis also co-starred.was a launching point for many Disney Channel child stars, including the future Bailey Pickett from. Perhaps there’s a larger-connected universe going on, because Debby Ryan also appeared as a guest star on. Maybe she and Gomez were able to bond over their collective experience with the purple dinosaur.If you’re catching the acclaimed Amazon Prime Original series, you know that Sophia Ali has an inherent sensitivity that makes her performances more vulnerable. Perhaps this is something she picked up from Barney: Ali appeared as herself in three episodes back in 2006.