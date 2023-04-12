The Best Things To Do in Dallas, April 12–18

Wednesday, April 12Nacho Redondo at the Addison Improv
Believe it or not, there are some places in the world where you can get in a lot of trouble for your tweets. We don't mean getting fired from your job or lowering your chances of becoming president again. We mean, like, the kind of trouble where they throw you in jail. Comedian Nacho Dedondo got his start on the stage in Venezuela, where he built a sizable audience, but one of the country's political leaders didn't like what he had to say and sued him. So Dedondo fled the country and started touring around the world, where he's built a huge audience with three American tours and sharing stages with names like Tom Segura and Russell Peters. He's back in town for his "Huevo de Dragon" tour for one night only at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road) at 7:30 p.m. The show is currently sold out but keep an eye out on the Addison Improv website for availability.
Thursday, April 13Samuel J. Comroe at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
Samuel J. Comroe has been doing comedy for more than a decade, and if you catch him twitching or blinking on stage, he's not nervous. He has Tourette's Syndrome, and he's not afraid to talk about it. He's performed on Conan, All Def Digital's Comedy Originals and won Ricky Gervais' Comedy Competition in 2012. He also performed as one of the featured sets on America's Got Talent's 13th season. He'll perform three shows from Thursday-Friday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) at 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 and 10 p.m. Friday. Both Friday shows are sold out, but tickets are available for his Thursday show at $20 per person at hyenascomedynightclub.com.
Marc Dominus: Beyond Definition at Kettle Art
East Dallas artist Marc Dominus creations are puzzles that you don't have to put together, or rather, you don't put them together with your hands. They aren't kitschy like Magic Eye puzzles, but they aren't so over your head that you can't appreciate them. In fact, the tools Dominus uses to paint with are things everyone has in their house from simple brushes to credit cards and spatulas. The solutions come when you connect with the feelings he's trying to portray with dazzling collections of shapes and colors. Dominus' Beyond Definition collection will go on exhibition from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Kettle Art (2650-B Main St.) in Deep Ellum. Admission is free.
Friday, April 14Bill Bellamy at the Arlington Improv
The host from MTV and star of the top-rated Showtime special Booty Call is back in town for a weekend of shows at the Arlington Improv (309 Curtis Mathes Way). Bellamy started performing while he was a student at Rutgers and decided to make it his career. That led to performances and showcases at places like The Comic Strip, The Comedy Store and The Improv. Just two years into his career, he landed a prime spot on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and hosted his own top-rated special on Showtime. He was all over MTV as the host of MTV Jams and the MTV Beach House during its spring break programming before getting his own series The Bill Bellamy Show. He's starred in movies like Fled with Lawrence Fishburne, How to Be a Player and director Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday. Most recently, he starred in the 2023 reboot of House Party and the Peacock series Bel-Air. Bellamy will perform five shows starting at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The 7 p.m. show on Saturday is sold out. Tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased online at improvtx.com.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents Harvey at Arts Fort Worth
One of the most famous rabbits of film and stage is one you can't see. Then again, you might be able to if you look hard enough for the famous Harvey in the Stolen Shakespeare Guild's stage adaptation of Mary Chase's revered comedy. The story follows a day in the life of the friendly Elwood P. Dowd, who insists that he sees a six-and-a-half-foot-tall anthropomorphic rabbit named Harvey to everyone who receives his personal calling card. His family tries to have him committed, and that's the first of many mixups in this beautifully zany play with a heart as big as its invisible star. Stolen Shakespeare's Harvey opens at 8 p.m. Friday with two more shows at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Sanders Theatre at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St.). The play will run nine additional performance until Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $15 for opening night and $25 adults and $15 for children 12 and younger for Saturday's matinee show. Tickets for the 8 p.m. Saturday show are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors 65 and older or students with a valid ID and $15 for children 12 and under. The play is rated PG by the theater company. You can buy tickets at the box office or online at stolenshakespeareguild.org.
Saturday, April 15Superman 4K Restoration Screening at the Texas Theatre
Remember when the movies on the marquee weren't all based on a comic book superhero? Remember when seeing a big-screen adaptation of a comic book property was kind of a new idea and not every other movie coming out that weekend? The Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) is bringing back one of the first big-screen comic adaptations for its 35th anniversary. Director Richard Donner's 1978 film Superman, starring Christopher Reeves as DC Comics' most famous and indestructible hero (except for that one little thing, you know), will return to the big screen with a special 4K restored cut of the original film starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.50 for theater members, students, seniors and military personnel with a valid ID. They can be purchased at the theater or online at thetexastheatre.com.
Bill Dawes at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub
Comedian Bill Dawes has a degree in aerospace engineering from Princeton University, worked as a professional break dancer and a kundalini yoga teacher and holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. He's also a comedian and an actor. He's performed standup at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood and the Gotham Comedy Club in New York. He's also appeared on TV shows such as Netflix's Mo, HBO's Sex and the City and CBS's Criminal Minds. On stage, he's played Mickey Mantle in the Bronx Bombers alongside the late Peter Scolari and as running back Paul Hornung in a stage adaptation of the life of Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi. He'll perform two shows on Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are between $17 and $22 and can be purchased online.
The 4th Annual Festival of Joy at Klyde Warren Park
The annual Festival of Joy is a vibrant and colorful celebration of Indian heritage and culture offering music, food, dancing and more. This year's gathering at Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway) includes the traditional Ratha Yatra (Festival of Chariots) parade along North Harwood toward Flora Street, arts and crafts, authentic Indian street dishes, a live Q&A and meditation session with practicing monks and more. The 4th Festival of Joy runs 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday at the park. Admission is free. Learn more about the gathering at festivalofjoydallas.com.
Sunday, April 16Fae Folk Market at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
The Denton Art & Performance Collab's annual gathering of music, food and cosplay is returning for another fun run that doesn't actually requiring running. The Fae Folk Market offers live music by local favorites including Matt Cochran, Timothy Stevens and The Bret Crow Show as well as a hoop making class complete with an open flow circle, a petting zoo and a chance to take a picture with an "actual" unicorn, face painting, food trucks and cotton candy. The Fae Folk Market runs 1–6 p.m. Sunday at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E. Sycamore St.) in Denton. Tickets are $5 per person; children 12 and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the venue. Visit DiscoverDenton.com to learn more about it.
Monday, April 17Live Silent Film Score with Pneumatic Tubes and Paul Slavens at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Movies have gotten too damn noisy. They are so noisy that directors hire people to create more fake noises that they can cram in their movies because ... who the hell knows? Go back to a time when movies were silent and somehow more expressive and engaging with a special live silent film score performance at the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. The evening features live performances by the Pneumatic Tubes during a screening of the 1929 Ukrainian silent documentary Man with a Movie Camera directed by Dziga Vertov, and Paul Slavens' performance of the score for Charlie Chaplin's 1921 comedy classic The Kid. Doors open at 8 pm on Monday and tickets are $10 at the box office or online at rubberglovesdenton.com.
Tuesday, April 18Tootsie: The Comedy Musical at the Winspear Opera House
The Broadway adaptation of the acclaimed film comedy starring Dustin Hoffman (the movie, not the musical, of course) makes its way to the AT&T Performing Arts Center starting Tuesday. Tootsie tells the story of struggling New York City actor Michael Dorsey, who has more experience waiting tables and tries to make the leap to television by becoming, well, an actress. This Broadway Dallas show opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) with performances every night until Wednesday, April 26. Sunday performances start at 1:30 p.m., and all other shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $40 to $136 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
Geeks Who Drink Nintendo Quiz Vol. 1 at Four Corners Brewing
All your life, you've known how to do the Konami code and can recite AND spell the names of all of Bowser's Koopalings in order of their final boss level appearance in Super Mario Bros. 3. However, you've yet to be asked in a single job interview or unemployment form these and other tidbits of NES knowledge. Now's your chance to fulfill your rather sad but still bold destiny by forming a team of quizzers for the first volume of the Geeks Who Drink Nintendo pub quiz at Four Corners Brewing (1131 S. Ervay St.) starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guests can build a team of no more than six competitors and will answer more than 70 questions of Nintendo knowledge lasting around two hours with a break between rounds. Admission is free but please tip your quizmaster. Learn more about the quiz and event at geekswhodrink.com.