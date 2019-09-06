The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Sept. 6-8

Friday, September 6

Good Morning Texas – Dance Party

8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6

WFAA Studios at Victory Park

Free

Once again, North Texas’ favorite morning show is having another dance party. If you’re catching this as it’s going live, then you still have time to RSVP and get a chance to dance on Good Morning Texas. The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and drumline will be in attendance and leading a celebration to kick off the NFL season. Make your RSVP here.

First Friday at the Sons: Campfire Jam Night

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Sons of Hermann Hall

Free

Grab your favorite instrument, belt out some tunes and jam out all night with the Sons of Hermann Hall crew. First Fridays are the perfect way to showcase your talent and make some cool musician friends. Plus, enjoy $2 slices of pizza and Shiner Bock specials.

Trees Local Showcase

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Trees

$10

Dallas is filled with musical talent across all genres, and at Trees, you can see some of the city’s best acts. For this weekend’s local showcase, you can catch sets from Mad Mexicans, Redefine, Serein and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, September 7

Dallas Nourished Festival

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Dallas Market Hall

$15

Finding food that corresponds with your dietary restrictions can be tough. Luckily, the Dallas Nourished Festival will showcase a variety of allergen-free foods. The festival will be divided into five sections; gluten-free, nut-free, paleo, keto and plant-based. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Bring your game and your pride to this weekend's gay Kickball Open Play event. Will Hackner

Gay Kickball Open Play

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Samuell-Grand Park

Free

People of all genders and orientations are invited to play kickball in a safe, inclusive space with the largest LGBTQ+ kickball league in Dallas. Be sure to bring water, your favorite sports beverage and a positive attitude.

Double Wide 16th Anniversary Party

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Double Wide

$10

One of Deep Ellum’s most iconic venues is turning 16. Enjoy live music from Mike Randall & Jenna Clark, Straight Tequila Night and others. Plus, attendees can take a ride on a mechanical bull! Tickets are available for purchase here.

Ladies Night Variety Hour

10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Dallas Comedy House

$15

Women are taking over the comedy landscape, and this weekend, you can catch some of the funniest ladies in Dallas comedy performing at a late-night show. Enjoy a night of stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy paired with the powers of femininity. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, September 8

Plano Trade Days

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Plano Market Square Mall

$2

In East Plano, lovers of antiques, jewelry and memorabilia can trade and purchase old goodies. Perfect for older generations to relive the good old days and for younger generations to find cool, vintage furnishings to deck out their apartments. Tickets are available for purchase here.

It's KPOP trivia time on Sunday at Munchie Street. Big Hit Entertainment

KPOP Trivia

Noon Sunday, Sept. 8

Munchie Street

Free

Think you know everything there is to know about BTS, Blackpink and Girls Generation? Test your knowledge at KPOP Trivia. Prizes for winners include albums, Korean skincare products and gift cards to Munchie Street.

Steam Theory Brewing will put your TV sitcom knowledge to the test this Sunday. courtesy Steam Theory

The Office & Parks and Rec Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Steam Theory Brewing Company (also at Halcyon)

$5 per person

From Scranton to Pawnee, you’ll be able to test your knowledge of two of the best workplace comedies of all time. The Office and Parks and Recreation trivia will take place at two bars this Sunday, so be sure to stick around after watching the big game. Tickets are available for purchase here.