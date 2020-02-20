Responses to the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Meme Include Petition for World Heritage Site Status

Calvin Booker doing the city a great service by holding up an imploding building.

On Sunday, an 11-story tower off Haskell Avenue was the subject of a failed demolition implosion, and as a result, it inadvertently became a new landmark and internet sensation colloquially referred to as the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

On Monday, one of the below pictures of a Samoyed dog posed alongside the tower became viral on the Dallas subreddit:

More of me at the #leaningtowerofdallas. Sharon promised this was a safe distance... pic.twitter.com/gI0kykxHv8 — LeonVanSam (@LeonVanSam) February 18, 2020

And as you can imagine, others are using the power of forced perspective to make that generic Herculean pose, which has become commonly associated with the OG tilted structure, Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa:

Whenever a new landmark is established right next to your home, you have to take a picture with it! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Leaning Tower of Dallas! #LeaningTowerOfDallas #DallasLandmark pic.twitter.com/Krx6oVynuF — Benjamin Bratcher (@benjbrat93) February 17, 2020

Had to get my “leaning tower of Dallas” pic. A demolition didn’t quite got as planned now part of the building is left leaning in the skyline. I know this wasn’t the plan and the demo company is probably frustrated - but it gave a lot of people a little joy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/g2Br1kjTtu — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) February 17, 2020

Yesterday, a Change.org user by the name of Jimbob Dallas started a petition to make the building a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, and has obtained 262 signatures as of writing. If the status is granted, the building would be protected by international treaties and rendered eligible for financial and administrative assistance from the U.N.’s World Heritage Committee.

However, the firm responsible for the demolition, Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition, said what remains of the Affiliated Computer Services building could be demolished for good as early as this week. The initial implosion was scheduled and carried out Monday morning at 7:45 a.m., but a portion of the building that held the stairwell and elevator shafts endured.

Watch the video of the failed demolition below: