 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Calvin Booker doing the city a great service by holding up an imploding building.
Calvin Booker doing the city a great service by holding up an imploding building.
Calvin Booker

Responses to the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Meme Include Petition for World Heritage Site Status

Garrett Gravley | February 20, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

On Sunday, an 11-story tower off Haskell Avenue was the subject of a failed demolition implosion, and as a result, it inadvertently became a new landmark and internet sensation colloquially referred to as the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

On Monday, one of the below pictures of a Samoyed dog posed alongside the tower became viral on the Dallas subreddit:

And as you can imagine, others are using the power of forced perspective to make that generic Herculean pose, which has become commonly associated with the OG tilted structure, Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa:

Yesterday, a Change.org user by the name of Jimbob Dallas started a petition to make the building a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, and has obtained 262 signatures as of writing. If the status is granted, the building would be protected by international treaties and rendered eligible for financial and administrative assistance from the U.N.’s World Heritage Committee.

However, the firm responsible for the demolition, Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition, said what remains of the Affiliated Computer Services building could be demolished for good as early as this week. The initial implosion was scheduled and carried out Monday morning at 7:45 a.m., but a portion of the building that held the stairwell and elevator shafts endured.

Watch the video of the failed demolition below:

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >