 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Thousands in Addison's Kaboom Town Celebrated America's Independence from COVID

Carly May | July 4, 2021 | 2:50pm
Kaboom Town in Addison had a lot going on this Saturday, but the fireworks were the main event.EXPAND
Kaboom Town in Addison had a lot going on this Saturday, but the fireworks were the main event.
Carly May
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

Tens of thousands gathered this weekend to observe American Independence Day Saturday at the annual Kaboom Town fireworks show in Addison. Though the event was in celebration of America’s declaration of independence from the British in 1776, it was apparent that attendees were celebrating their freedom from the burdensome-yet-necessary constraints of the pandemic.

Attendees of Kaboom Town's Fourth of July celebration saw red on Saturday.EXPAND
Attendees of Kaboom Town's Fourth of July celebration saw red on Saturday.
Carly May

A quick walk around the event grounds made it clear that Americans have quite a bit to be proud of this weekend. Yes, we're coming out of a brutal pandemic, but nowhere else in the world can you enjoy funnel cake, an alcoholic beverage the size of your head and music from an act cosplaying as Aerosmith, a band from Boston, the second most patriotic city in the United States.

Related Stories

And not that anyone asked, but there was a vegan burger food truck, and the line was consistently empty. In the words of a song heard more than once that night, God bless the USA.

There was an Aerosmith cover band at Kaboom Town, but did they play the obligatory "Firework" by Katy Parry?EXPAND
There was an Aerosmith cover band at Kaboom Town, but did they play the obligatory "Firework" by Katy Parry?
Carly May
The fireworks were great and all, but there was also a vegan burger food truck at Kaboom.EXPAND
The fireworks were great and all, but there was also a vegan burger food truck at Kaboom.
Carly May
The sky was on fire at Kaboom Town in Addison to celebrate the Fourth of July.EXPAND
The sky was on fire at Kaboom Town in Addison to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Carly May
Americans always know what to wear for the right occasion.EXPAND
Americans always know what to wear for the right occasion.
Carly May
A father and child watching the band at Kaboom.EXPAND
A father and child watching the band at Kaboom.
Carly May
Nothing says "freedom" like planes.EXPAND
Nothing says "freedom" like planes.
Carly May

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.