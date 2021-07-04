Thousands in Addison's Kaboom Town Celebrated America's Independence from COVID

Kaboom Town in Addison had a lot going on this Saturday, but the fireworks were the main event.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Tens of thousands gathered this weekend to observe American Independence Day Saturday at the annual Kaboom Town fireworks show in Addison. Though the event was in celebration of America’s declaration of independence from the British in 1776, it was apparent that attendees were celebrating their freedom from the burdensome-yet-necessary constraints of the pandemic.

EXPAND Attendees of Kaboom Town's Fourth of July celebration saw red on Saturday. Carly May

A quick walk around the event grounds made it clear that Americans have quite a bit to be proud of this weekend. Yes, we're coming out of a brutal pandemic, but nowhere else in the world can you enjoy funnel cake, an alcoholic beverage the size of your head and music from an act cosplaying as Aerosmith, a band from Boston, the second most patriotic city in the United States.

And not that anyone asked, but there was a vegan burger food truck, and the line was consistently empty. In the words of a song heard more than once that night, God bless the USA.

EXPAND There was an Aerosmith cover band at Kaboom Town, but did they play the obligatory "Firework" by Katy Parry? Carly May

EXPAND The fireworks were great and all, but there was also a vegan burger food truck at Kaboom. Carly May

EXPAND The sky was on fire at Kaboom Town in Addison to celebrate the Fourth of July. Carly May

EXPAND Americans always know what to wear for the right occasion. Carly May

EXPAND A father and child watching the band at Kaboom. Carly May

EXPAND Nothing says "freedom" like planes. Carly May