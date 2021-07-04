Thousands in Addison's Kaboom Town Celebrated America's Independence from COVID

- Local
Tens of thousands gathered this weekend to observe American Independence Day Saturday at the annual Kaboom Town fireworks show in Addison. Though the event was in celebration of America’s declaration of independence from the British in 1776, it was apparent that attendees were celebrating their freedom from the burdensome-yet-necessary constraints of the pandemic.
A quick walk around the event grounds made it clear that Americans have quite a bit to be proud of this weekend. Yes, we're coming out of a brutal pandemic, but nowhere else in the world can you enjoy funnel cake, an alcoholic beverage the size of your head and music from an act cosplaying as Aerosmith, a band from Boston, the second most patriotic city in the United States.
And not that anyone asked, but there was a vegan burger food truck, and the line was consistently empty. In the words of a song heard more than once that night, God bless the USA.
