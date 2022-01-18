The Harlem Globetrotters Take Over Topgolf in The Colony For One Night

We may be divided as a species when it comes to many facets of existence, but there are a few moments that can make everyone (who isn't dead on the inside) smile.
Most of those moments include usually include things like whipped cream, a sudden abundance of cash and puppies, but all of those usually come with a downside: Whipped cream can make your hips widen. Cash is always fleeting. Puppies love chewing on shoes.
Among of the few creators of genuine incorruptible happiness are The Harlem Globetrotters, whose existence is even sweeter when they make a surprise appearance — whether it's in the plot of a Scooby Doo cartoon or at a sports facility. The legendary basketball trick shot artists aren't supposed to be in town until March 27 at the American Airlines Center, but they made a surprise appearance in our neck of the woods this past week.
Four members of the squad's current touring team — Torch George, Jet Rivers, Thunder Law and Zeus McClurken —made a quick stop at the Topgolf in The Colony to take full advantage of the facility to do some dandy trick shots for their YouTube channel. And we mean every part of the facility.
The video starts with some quick trick shots with a conveniently placed basketball net outside the Topgolf entrance. Then the foursome head inside to partake in some shooting silliness on the three-story driving range and the massive green that houses Topgolf's high-tech ball targeting system.
McClurken gets the privilege of driving a golf cart across the green as his teammates attempt to park their signature red, white and blue basketballs in a garbage bin in the cart's trunk. Then three teammates take a spot on each one of the levels in front of a basketball net. The first two on the two highest levels end with nothing but a net shot while the third player sets a perfect "alley-oop."
We hope this means that there are more trick shot videos from around North Texas on the way, especially at Globe Life Field. That place hasn't been putting smiles on faces for a while now.