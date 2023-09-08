The Best Social Media Reactions to the Rangers’ Disastrous Stretch

Shout out to the guy in the parking lot at the Texas Rangers game who pulled a whole bottle of whiskey out of his trunk & asked me if I wanted some.



Rangers fans are down bad. #StraightUpTX — T a y l o r. (@dallasstarstay) September 6, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The Texas Rangers are hosting open tryouts for the bullpen this Thursday at Globe Life Field. If you have at least one arm and a pulse, we want to see YOU come pitch for this team. — David (@RangersFan0717) September 4, 2023

Oh don’t mind me, just wanting to die, the usual these days #StraightUpTX — Rangers Muse (@MuseRangers) August 31, 2023

Texas Rangers fans seeing their team getting crucified by the Astros and their playoff hopes going down the toilet pic.twitter.com/zKCA0Yh2fR — Tempest- (84-55) (@Rays_Szn) September 6, 2023

It's probably best for my mental health if I don't watch the Rangers for a while. — Cameron Canipe (@CameronCanipe72) September 7, 2023

The Rangers are cursed. What do we name the curse? The Curse of Section of 133?



Like there’s just no way this is real life. — Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) September 6, 2023

Not sure if it’s the curse of section 133, but these aren’t the Rangers I know.



We’re witnessing a HISTORICAL downfall. — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) September 7, 2023

Did section 133 curse the Rangers? I feel like the season has been on decline since then….. — Leb (@LebKnowsBall) September 3, 2023

Anyone have a reason to keep watching this team? — slightly depressed Rangers fan (@DepressedRanger) September 7, 2023

On Aug. 15, the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7–3, making them 12–2 in the month of August with a three-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Astros in the AL West.Then, the shit hit the fan.The Rangers lost nine of their next 10, are 4–15 since Aug. 16 and are nearly out of a playoff spot.There is a novel to be written about how this epic meltdown happened, with entire chapters alone to be devoted to the disastrous bullpen, struggling All-Stars and horrific situational hitting, but right now we’re just gonna focus on the die-hard fans who have taken to social media to express their thoughts on this sports-induced torture.Here are some of the funniest and most dramatic moments from Rangers fans on X and Instagram during this downfall.Some people are actively looking for solutions … which could be worth a shot.If you know a Rangers fan, ask if they’re OK; mental health seems to be a common issue.Do you believe in curses? On Aug. 15, the night before this meltdown started, fans organized a get-together in section 133 to have some fun and get rowdy for the Rangers. During the top of the first inning, fans in that section initiated a roll call, a New York Yankees tradition in which fans chant the names of each player on the field until they acknowledge them.Yankees fans were not happy, calling it unoriginal, and it left people wondering if copying their tradition has cursed the Rangers.Rangers fans, try to stay positive. Just get to the postseason, where anything can happen.