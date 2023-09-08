 The Most Brutal Tweets About the Texas Rangers | Dallas Observer
The Best Social Media Reactions to the Rangers’ Disastrous Stretch

The Texas Rangers are having a horrible stretch, and fans are not shy about letting them know on social media.
September 8, 2023
Let's just says Texas Rangers fans are not high-fiving. Richard Rodriguez/Getty
On Aug. 15, the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7–3, making them 12–2 in the month of August with a three-and-a-half-game lead over the second-place Astros in the AL West.

Then, the shit hit the fan.

The Rangers lost nine of their next 10, are 4–15 since Aug. 16 and are nearly out of a playoff spot.

There is a novel to be written about how this epic meltdown happened, with entire chapters alone to be devoted to the disastrous bullpen, struggling All-Stars and horrific situational hitting, but right now we’re just gonna focus on the die-hard fans who have taken to social media to express their thoughts on this sports-induced torture.

Here are some of the funniest and most dramatic moments from Rangers fans on X and Instagram during this downfall.
Some people are actively looking for solutions … which could be worth a shot.

If you know a Rangers fan, ask if they’re OK; mental health seems to be a common issue.
Do you believe in curses? On Aug. 15, the night before this meltdown started, fans organized a get-together in section 133 to have some fun and get rowdy for the Rangers. During the top of the first inning, fans in that section initiated a roll call, a New York Yankees tradition in which fans chant the names of each player on the field until they acknowledge them.

Yankees fans were not happy, calling it unoriginal, and it left people wondering if copying their tradition has cursed the Rangers.
Rangers fans, try to stay positive. Just get to the postseason, where anything can happen.

