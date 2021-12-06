An Influencer's Picks For the Best Spots in DFW For Holiday Photos

But there are other perfect spots for a great family card photo or just for some cheery snaps to let the holiday joy linger all year. We asked Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna, who has over 400,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram, for a list of her favorite spots.
Enchant Christmas
Wander through a maze of thousands of lights that perfectly illuminate your crew for that IG photo moment. Fair Park (3809 Grand Ave.) is filled with light tunnels, a charming Christmas market and a chance to ice skate through a forest of lights. There are many beautiful opportunities to capture a magical memory, no filters needed. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be purchased on the Enchant website.
Galleria Mall
With the largest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. surrounded by an ice skating rink, this is an easy place to pause from the holiday shopping to snap a picture. People can rent skates at the Dallas Galleria (13350 Dallas Parkway) to skate around the Christmas tree or catch the Illumination Celebration where the lights on the indoor Christmas tree are choreographed to different music with shows at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m, and 8 p.m.
Miracle at Royal 38
If you’re a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas or want to pretend you’re in Whoville, head over to Royal 38 at 2301 N. Akard St., which has transformed itself into a pop culture Christmas hangout for those who live, breathe, drink and photograph the holidays. Make sure to snap a picture of one of their Christmas-inspired cocktails next to the Christmas tree.
Downtown Grapevine
They don’t call Grapevine the Christmas Capital for nothing. Grapevine's historical downtown (611 S. Main St.) is known for its extravagant décor filled with props for photo ops, from a kissing booth, to the decked out shops and so much more.
Yellow Rosa
Snow in Dallas is hard to come by, but at Yellow Rosa (2901 Commerce St.) you can get pictures with fake snow falling from above without having to wait for any random snowstorms! This cocktaileria has a ceiling covered in lights and hanging presents, Christmas neon signs everywhere and holiday drinks inspired by Mexican classics.
Make Your Life Sweeter
Make Your Life Sweeter inside the Galleria Mall (13350 Dallas Parkway) offers a photo-worthy holiday dining experience including a 10-course omakase dessert menu where you can pop fun bubble drinks, munch on the tiniest s’mores and even decorate your own Christmas sweater cookies. If that’s too many sweets, you can also indulge in a glitter tea time. Tickets range from $24-$75 and can be booked online.
Adolphus Hotel
The Adolphus Hotel in downtown has a new use for its rooftop pool. This winter you can pop into one of the Dallas landmark's (1321 Commerce St.) cozy igloos while looking out into the water reflecting all the lights while enjoying tasty bites. Don’t forget to grab a fun photo in front of your fun igloo before heading out.
Decorator's Warehouse
The largest Christmas store in Texas (3708 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington) is not only the go-to place for home décor, but they also have several great photo opportunities including a tiny home covered with flashing lights and ornaments. Angle yourself right and you might even be able to convince your friends that it’s your own place.
Dallas Arboretum
Christmas in Germany is a sight like no other, and while you may not be able to hop on a plane across the world right now, you can head over to the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) where they have recreated the beauty of the German Christmas villages. Years later you’ll look back on these photos and reminiscence about an international holiday trip right in Dallas. Ticket prices are $12 for kids and $17 for adults.
Dallas Zoo
The Zoo Lights is a drive-thru Christmas experience with elephants, giraffes and other animals all lit up. Pass through the tunnel of lights and then head into the Christmas village of larger-than-life ornaments that make a pretty magical experience, all at the Dallas Zoo (650 S. R L Thornton Freeway) for $65 per car.