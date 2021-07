Make Room for a Cult Classic at the Angelika. Spoons Optional.

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us Keep Dallas Observer Free. Support Us













For nearly 20 years, this iconic monologue has baffled moviegoers. The rooftop conversation is only one of the bonkers conversations that make up Tommy Wiseau’s cult movie masterpiece. Wiseau, fashioning himself as the next Orson Welles, wrote, directed, produced, shot, financed and starred in a “serious drama” so misconceived it continues to court laughing midnight crowds to this day.Wiseau’s cult celebrity had gone mainstream following the release of, a memoir by his best friend and co-star Greg Sestero about the film’s production that detailed the life of a man just as weird as his characters. The bestseller was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film of the same name, in which James Franco earned acclaim for his performance and famously denied Wiseau a chance to speak at the Golden Globes.The cornerstone of’s success has always been the midnight screenings. Debate rages on as to whether or not Wiseau is in on the joke, but the ritual of seeingwith a live crowd involves line repetition, football passing and throwing spoons at the screen. It’s this generation’s, except there are even more awkward sex scenes (both films have three, but’s are each about 10 minutes long). The Room returns to Dallas this Friday at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. For newbies, we’ve listed 10 questions you’ll probably have if this is your first journey down Wiseau-lane.Viewers enjoy throwing spoons at the screen at showings ofbecause of the inordinate number of background paintings of cutlery. No one knows why this is a recurring motif; perhaps Wiseau is a secret devotee to Spoon Theory. The flower shop sequence is one of’s most famous, and we’re still not entirely sure if Wiseau was using a lifelike prop or an actual mutt.A major plot point revolves around the character of Denny, the creepy next-door neighbor kid, who's confronted by drug dealers . Apparently, Denny has connections to the criminal underworld, but they’ve never been fully explained by Wiseau.Lisa’s shrewd mother both hates and loves Wiseau’s character Johnny; we don’t know why. We also don’t know if she ever recovered from breast cancer , which she brings up once and never mentions again.Rumors persist that the original script ofrevealed that Johnny was secretly a vampire . Perhaps Wiseau has some deleted footage locked away. Is #ReleaseTheWiseauCut coming?Mark nearly throws Peter (a doctor of a vague medical practice) from the rooftop in one scene , but then their casual conversation continues. Is this his form of alternative medicine?Literally. The shots are constantly going in and out of focus. Blind incompetence or outsider art?Outside of the laboriously long sex scenes, some of the longest stretches ofare the extensive establishing shots of San Fransisco. They’re so detailed that some have even mapped the film’s events out for a day trip. Wiseau left his origins ambiguous when talking to Jimmy Kimmel in 2016 , so we’re still figuring out what corner of the galaxy is his homeworld. His production company is simply titled “Tommy’s Planet.”Wiseau has been languishing in his celebrity for 18 years, making only brief acting appearances in low-budget direct-to-VOD films, web shows and sketches. He’s finally returning to his role as actor/writer/director/producer for the monster movie, which delayed its release to later this year. Yeah, that’s our most anticipated movie of the year now. Sorry,