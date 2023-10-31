 There's a Friends-Themed Neighborhood Near Austin, a Short Drive From Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

There’s a Friends-Themed Neighborhood Just a Short Drive From Dallas

Matthew Perry fans can buy a home near Austin, in streets named after "Friends." Or you could just buy his book.
October 31, 2023
Do you know what Chandler Bing does for a living? Sorry, we meant Ms. Chanandler Bong. RIP Matthew Perry.
Do you know what Chandler Bing does for a living? Sorry, we meant Ms. Chanandler Bong. RIP Matthew Perry. Getty Images / Handout
Share this:
The world lost a good friend on Saturday with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who was found unresponsive in his hot tub at age 54.

Perry was best known for playing the lovably sarcastic Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom Friends and is widely remembered as an advocate for sobriety and recovery after his decades-long battle with addiction.

Tributes for the actor have flooded the internet since the news broke on Saturday night, with social media users sharing videos with Perry’s best moments on Friends — such as the classic lines “I’m not great at the advice, can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” or “You have to stop the Q-tip when there’s RESISTANCE” (allegedly an ad-lib by Perry). Fans in California have gathered around the actor’s Pacific Palisades home this week to leave flowers, while mourners in New York City have turned the "Friends” building — which served as the exterior to the Greenwich Village apartment building occupied by characters Chandler, Joey, Monica and Rachel — into a makeshift memorial.

In Texas we have no such gathering spot. The closest any of the characters got to Dallas was the time Chandler's job relocated him to Tulsa. The Friends pop-up experience in Plano that allowed fans to visit replicas of Central Perk and a few other of the show's famous sets operated only from November 2021 to January 2022.

But superfans can visit a neighborhood in Taylor, near Austin and about two and a half hours away from Dallas (by car, obviously), where the streets are named after Friends. Oh. My. Gawwd.

The neighborhood's streets have names such as Pivot Drive, which intersects with Yemen Road (please let there be a “15 Yemen Road”). There's an intersection of "Onna" Street and “Break” Avenue, and roads honoring characters Janice, Marcel and Gunther.

The latter was played by James Michael Tyler, who died in 2021 at age 59 from prostate cancer.

The Friends neighborhood streets were named by its builder, WBW Development, though it has neither visibly purple walls nor a coffee place with a couch suspiciously only available to one tiny demographic.

But nothing can stop future residents from honoring the spirit of the series, and Perry’s memory, by channeling the eccentricity of the crabby Mr. Heckles or by becoming the neighborhood's own Ugly Naked Guy.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending

From the Como Motel to Lakewood, Preservationists Battle To Preserve Dallas' Architectural Heritage

Architecture and Design

From the Como Motel to Lakewood, Preservationists Battle To Preserve Dallas' Architectural Heritage

By Carly May Gravley
Viral 'Crazy Plane Lady' Halloween Costumes Are Also Going Viral

Halloween

Viral 'Crazy Plane Lady' Halloween Costumes Are Also Going Viral

By Eva Raggio
A Travel Blogger's Picks for Best Fall Road Trips Near Dallas

Things To Do

A Travel Blogger's Picks for Best Fall Road Trips Near Dallas

By Jessica Serna
Wanna Know What's in All These Banned Books?

Arts & Culture News

Wanna Know What's in All These Banned Books?

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation