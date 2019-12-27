The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 27 – 29

Thinking of going plant-based in 2020? Try out The Corn Dog Guy’s vegan corn dogs and fries.



Friday, December 27

Adult Game Night

4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27

Blends Daiquiri Lounge

Free-ish

Wind down from the holidays with throwback jams and a grown-up game night. Play spades, dominoes, checkers and other board games throughout the night. Hookah and VIP suites will be available for purchase.

The Secret Show

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27

5700 Houghton Ave., Fort Worth

$10

The Secret Show is a speakeasy-style open mic night, showcasing the work of local artists. The last show of the year is all about release before ushering in the roaring '20s. Attendees will rid themselves of negative spirits before going into the new year.

Final Fridays – Hip Hop Honors

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27

Three Links

$15

Close out the year with some of Dallas’ best hip-hop acts. Catch live performances by Kinfolk Jack, Suave Burgundy, Trey Galactica and more. Plus, DJ Will Majors will be on the ones-and-twos. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, December 28

EXPAND Fort Worth band Danni & Kris as "Taco Belle" and Diablo hot sauce this past Halloween. Kris Williams

Danni & Kris at Common Table

10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

The Common Table (Dallas)

Free-ish

Get a blast from the past at The Common Table. The Danni & Kris band will be performing hits by The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Heart and more. Get your groove on at this killer ’70s party.

Low-Cost Vaccinations for Dogs and Cats

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

SPCA of Texas' Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic at Village Fair

$10-$25

Did you get a new fur baby for Christmas? Make sure your new dog or cat is up to date with their vaccinations. No appointment necessary.

Foundation 45 Adult Art Therapy Group

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

Dallas Art Therapy

Free

The holidays make for a lot of stress, but luckily, you can express yourself through art and alleviate the tensions. No experience necessary. Just let the paint flow naturally.

Winter is for Literature

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Free

What was your favorite book this year? Bring a copy of your top 2019 read wrapped and containing a message explaining why you loved it so much. Then, take another book home to read and enjoy. Make your RSVP here.

Sunday, December 29

EXPAND Kwinton, Kierra and KJ Gray, with a 15-piece band and guests, are bringing their Disney-themed concert to The Kessler. Exploredinary

The Grays Classic: 90s Disney Concert

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

The Kessler

$18

Show tunes and Disney classics are the perfect way to spend the holidays. Enjoy live renditions of your favorite childhood movie songs performed live by a 15-piece band. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The Corn Dog Guy at Bishop Cidercade

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Bishop Cidercade

Prices vary

Thinking of going plant-based in 2020? Try out The Corn Dog Guy’s vegan corn dogs and fries. His new food truck offers several meatless versions of American classics. Plus, be sure to enjoy several classic arcade games.

EXPAND Close out 2019 with some reggaeton, new jack swing and throwback hits at Off the Record. Roderick Pullum

Def Sundays with Samma Lone

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Off the Record

Free-ish

It’s the last Def Sunday of the year! Close out 2019 with some reggaeton, new jack swing and throwback hits. Not to mention, cheap drinks!