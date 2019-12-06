The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 6 – 8

This "Santa in training" searches for presents under the tree.

Friday, December 6

Deck the Plaza

5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Dallas City Hall

Free

Christmastime is here, and festivities are the size of Texas. Head to downtown Dallas for a special tree-lighting ceremony and holiday social gathering.

All Aboard The Polar Express at Mockingbird Station

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Mockingbird Station

Free

Throw on your favorite holiday sweater and gather ’round for a special screening of The Polar Express. Enjoy free popcorn, hot chocolate and hot apple cider courtesy of Starbucks. RSVP here.

EXPAND All aboard. The Polar Express is playing this weekend. courtesy Mockingbird Station

Repeal of Prohibition Party

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Alexandre’s

Free-ish

Celebrate repeal day in true speakeasy fashion at Alexandre’s. Enjoy an evening of live music and signature cocktails. Your most fabulous flapper outfit is encouraged.

Saturday, December 7

Market at The Star

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

The Star in Frisco

Free-ish

At Market at The Star, you can shop from over 80 different local vendors, designers and artists. There will be plenty of activities for adults, families and children, as well as food and drink specials at the surrounding restaurants.

Yoga in the Brewery

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

$10

Yoga and beer. Something for everybody, am I right? Anyway, be sure to head to Oak Cliff Brewing Co. for a yoga class, followed by some cold pints of beer. B.Y.O. yoga mat and towel.

Tamal Festival

Noon Saturday, Dec. 7

Latino Cultural Center

Free-ish

Out with the pumpkin spice lattes and in with the tamales. The inaugural Dallas Tamal Festival aims to showcase the best of Dallas’ tamales, as well as educate people on the importance of tamales in Latinx culture. Be sure to try some and take some home. Vegan options available.

Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Various venues throughout Deep Ellum

$15 (advance)

What do you get when you put Dallas’ best musicians all on one roster? The best night in Dallas music. The Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase will feature performances by over 50 different local bands across five venues. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Foundation 45. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Drag and toy drive. Nothing brings more joy. Jeff Roose

Sunday, December 8

Sumthin' Fishy Drag Brunch & Toy Drive

Noon Sunday, Dec. 8

Crab House Seafood & Oyster Bar

$5 (plus, cost of food)

Grab your friends for a fabulous brunch drag show with performances by Jenni P and other local queens. Bring some new toys to donate to children, to spread a little extra holiday cheer this season.

Jumping World’s 7th Anniversary

Noon Sunday, Dec. 8

Jumping World

$10

Jumping World is celebrating seven years in Garland this Sunday. For just $10, guests can have unlimited jumping time on Jumping World’s many trampolines and bounce houses.

"Stevie Ray Ellum" is at Crowdus and Main streets in Deep Ellum.Take a selfie with him this weekend. Rawlins Gilliland

Deep Ellum Instagram Photowalk

5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

2923 Commerce St.

Free

Walk through Deep Ellum and network with some of Dallas’ top influencers, photographers and bloggers. Plus, get some dope Insta-photos to help make your feed pop.