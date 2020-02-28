The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Feb. 28 – March 1

Yes, here's Joey's picture again because we thought you might want to see it twice.

Friday, Feb. 28

Ron Bultongez: Birthday Show

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

House of Blues

Free (with RSVP)

American Idol alumnus Ron Bultongez is free from his old label and doing better than ever. Ring in his 24th year at a free show, where he will be performing new music. RSVP here.

Femme Friday

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

The Nines

No cover until 11 p.m.

Femme Friday is back for 2020. Show up in your flyest ‘fit and jam out to tunes spun by the raddest female DJs, including DJ Christy Ray, Ursa Minor and Vrywvy.

BTS: Album Release Party

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

Family Karaoke Music Studio

Free

BTS is the most talked-about boy band in the world. Celebrate the release of their new album Map of the Soul 7 with a raffle, giveaway and music videos playing on Family Karaoke’s 200-foot screen.

EXPAND BTS is one of K-Pop's biggest acts. Astrid Stawlarz / Getty Images

Saturday, Feb. 29

Can’t get away from the kids? A new children’s clothing store in Rockwell is having a special grand opening celebration. Free cotton candy and face painting for the kids and free mimosas for the parents.

Clifffs: Album Release Party

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

The Boiled Owl Tavern

Free-ish

Hot off the release of their sophomore album, Panic Attack, Clifffs will host a celebration for the new collection of songs. Guest performers include Sub-Sahara, Ottoman Turks and All Clean.

EXPAND The acclaimed Ottoman Turks, seen here trying to make it to their Saturday show at The Boiled Owl Tavern. Alex Mayes

My Type of Vibe: R&B vs. Trap

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

The Lounge

Free-ish

Whether you love to mellow out to the sounds of Summer Walker, or go hard to Zaytoven beats, My Type of Vibe has it all. Why argue about R&B vs. trap when you can have both?

VryLatin: A Latin Music Party

10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Ruins

$5

Dallas has plenty of Latin concerts in store this spring, but in the meantime, let’s keep the party going with the best Latin bangers. DJ Vrywvy will spin reggaeton, bachata and Latin trap all night. Get your tickets here.



Sunday, March 1

Central Bark: Grand Opening

Noon Sunday, March 1

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch

Free

If you feel like taking your furry friend all the way to The Colony, you’ll get a chance to explore Central Bark, Austin Ranch’s new dog park. There will be food, music, prizes and more.

EXPAND Yes, here's Joey's picture again because we thought you might want to see it twice. Taylor Adams

Deep in the Heart of Texas Party

1 p.m. Sunday, March 1

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Free-ish

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Ferris Wheelers, where there will be live music on the backyard stage, a pop-up by The Vintage Cowboy and games and a Ferris wheel. Cowboy boots and hats are strongly encouraged. RSVP here.

Parks and Rec Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, March 1

Halcyon

$25 ($5 per team member)

Don’t be an April. Be a Leslie and bring your entire department out to test your knowledge of Parks and Recreation. Just be glad it’s on the first of March and not the 31st. Register your team here.